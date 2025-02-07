Austin Peay State University Men’s Basketball Takes on Central Arkansas in Hall of Fame Game, Saturday

Austin Peay (9-15 | 4-7 ASUN) vs. Central Arkansas (6-18 | 2-9 ASUN)

Saturday, February 8th, 2025 | 4:00pm CT

Clarksville, TN | F&M Bank Arena

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) basketball team continues its four-game homestand when it hosts Central Arkansas in a Saturday 4:00pm contest on Gary Mathews Court at F&M Bank Arena. At halftime, Austin Peay State University also will officially induct five all-time greats into the Austin Peay Athletics Hall of Fame.

The game against Central Arkansas (6-18, 2-9 ASUN) is Austin Peay’s (9-15, 4-7 ASUN) second of the season, as the Governors defeated the Bears 74-72, January 23rd, in Conway, Arkansas. Isaac Haney led the Govs with 18 points in the wins, as Sai Witt notched 17 total, and 11 second-half points, to secure the road win.

Austin Peay State University is coming off a 74-64 loss to North Alabama, February 5th, where Haney had 24 points and Witt a 17-point, 10-rebounds double-double for his third in the last four games.

Through 11 ASUN games, the APSU Govs currently sit ninth in the ASUN standings with four league victories, while UCA is tied for 10th with a pair.

The Bears are coming off their second-straight loss to Queens, in which they were held to a season-low 47 points. UCA is led in scoring by Layne Taylor’s 17.4 points per game, while Elias Cato is averaging 15.2 points per game this season across 22 appearances.

Saturday’s game against Central Arkansas and all APSU home games, will be live streamed on ESPN+ with Barry Gresham and Ethan Schmidt on the call.

From the Jump

Austin Peay State University is 3-1 all-time against Central Arkansas after sweeping the Bears last season.

APSU is 2-0 all-time against UCA in Clarksville.

The Govs look to end a two-game losing streak in this weekend’s contest.

Sai Witt leads Austin Peay State University with 13.8 points and 5.8 rebounds per game. In his last four games, Witt has tallied three double-doubles and is averaging 23.0 points and 9.8 rebounds per game.

Witt had 17 points and nine rebounds last time the Govs and Bears met.



Both Witt and Anton Brookshire are averaging 15.2 points per game since the start of ASUN Conference play to pace APSU.



Brookshire has made a team-best 45 three-pointers, 32 of which have come in ASUN action.

About the Central Arkansas Bears

After going 9-23 overall and 5-11 in ASUN play a season ago, UCA did not make the postseason.

The Bears were picked 10th and 11th in the ASUN Preseason Coaches and Media Poll, respectively.

First-year head coach John Shullman was previously the head coach at DII Alabama-Huntsville where he went 112-39 in five seasons leading the Chargers. This season, he has led the Bears to six wins thus far. Central Arkansas’ first ASUN win of the season came in a January 4th victory against Bellarmine in Conway, Arkansas.

Its most-recent win in league action came against ASUN newcomer, West Georgia, January 29th. Since the win against the Wolves, UCA has dropped back-to-back contests, with the first being at North Alabama and then, last time out, Queens.

Layne Taylor leads the ASUN with 35:27 minutes per game and is second in the league – and 18th in the NCAA – with 3.2 three-pointers per game. His 17.4 points per game also are third in the ASUN and 97th nationally.

Next Up For APSU Men’s Basketball



Austin Peay hosts Florida Gulf Coast in a Thursday 7:00pm contest for Military Appreciation Night at F&M Bank Arena.