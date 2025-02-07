Battle of the Border: APSU Men’s Golf Ready to Defend Title Against Murray State

Clarksville, TN – Coming off one of its most successful fall seasons under first-year head coach Easton Key, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s golf team looks to pick up back-to-back wins and even the all-time series against Murray State in the Battle of the Border Match Play on Saturday at 11:00am, in its spring opener at Hopkinsville Country Club in Hopkinsville, Kentucky.

Austin Peay State University and Murray State will play 10 pairings in the Governors’ first match-play event of the season. The Governors’ 7-1 victory in last season’s Battle of the Border was their first in the event’s three-year history and was the largest margin of victory by either team. The Racers lead the all-time series in the Battle of the Border, 2-1, after winning by a 5-4 score in 2022 and 2023.

Making his collegiate debut, freshman Will Swigart leads the Governors off the first tee when he takes on Murray State’s Derek Limberg. Swigart prepped at Ottawa Hills High School in Ottawa Hill, Ohio, where he was the individual medalist at the conference championship three times and earned player of the year honor as a senior.

Caleb Brummitt is next in line for the Governors when he squares off with Murray State’s Tyler Wirth. Brummitt is making his match-play debut for Austin Peay State University after posting a 79.83 scoring average during a pair of fall tournaments.

Freshman Parker Elkins is next on the tee and also makes his collegiate debut when he battles Murray State’s Trey Lewis. A Clarksville native, Parker Elkins prepped at Clarksville High School and on the 2023 TSSAA Boys Class AA State Championship while leading the Wildcats to a second-place finish as a team at the event.

Looking to pick up his first match-play victory as a Governor, Payne Elkins is next up for the Govs when he takes on Murray State’s Jakob Wellman. Elkins dropped a 5&3 result to the Racers last season after falling in a 20-hole battle during the 2023 event. Payne Elkins made one appearance for the Governors during the fall, carding a 75.50 average with one round at even or under par.

Logan Spurrier, who has a 2-1 record in the Battle of the Border and scored the match-clinching point for the APSU Govs last season, is next on the tee when he takes on Murray State’s Trey Wall. Spurrier made just one appearance for Austin Peay State University during the fall slate, posting a 75.50 scoring average with one counting score.

After picking up a 1Up victory in his Battle of the Border debut last season, Michael Long tees off sixth for the Govs against Murray State’s Rocco Zakutney. Long played in four events for the Governors during the fall season, tallying a 75.33 scoring average with three rounds at even or under par and five counting scores.

Also making his Battle of the Border and match-play debut, freshman Grady Cox tees it up against Murray State’s Sam Guest. Cox was one of four Governors to play in all five events during the fall, posting a 73.00 scoring average with two rounds in the 60s, five rounds at even or under par, and 12 counting scores in 14 rounds played.

With a 3-0 career record in the Battle of the Border, Reece Britt squares off with Murray State’s Kamaren Cunningham for the third-straight year. Britt beat Cunningham 3&2 last season and posted a 2&1 win against him during the 2023 Battle of the Border. Britt totaled a 72.50 scoring average – third-best on the team – during the fall while carding one round in the 60s, six rounds at even or under par, and 11 counting scores in 14 rounds played.

Coming off back-to-back individual victories to close the fall slate, Seth Smith puts his 1-0 career record in the Battle of the Border on the line against Murray State’s Lennon Albans. Smith became the first Governor to win back-to-back events since Chris Barron during the 2005-06 season when he won Murray State’s The Buddy and the Xavier Invitational.

Smith posted a 69.93 scoring average during the fall – second-best on the team – and totaled five rounds in the 60s, 11 rounds at even or under par, and 14 counting scores in 14 rounds played.



Finally, Patton Samuels makes his match-play debut for Austin Peay State University when he battles Murray State’s Jay Nimmo. Samuels won his first-ever event as a Governor when he opened the fall with a two-shot victory at the Golfweek Fall Challenge. Samuels led APSU with a 68.57 scoring average, nine rounds in the 60s, and 12 rounds at even or under par during the fall while also carding 14 counting scores in 14 rounds played.

Next Up For APSU Men’s Golf

After Saturday’s match-play opener against Murray State, the Austin Peay State University men’s golf team travels to Stetson’s Daytona Beach Invitational, March 3rd-4th, at LPGA International in Daytona Beach, Florida.

For news and results, follow the APSU men’s golf team on X and Instagram (@GovsMGO) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.

2025 Battle of the Border Matchups

Austin Peay vs. Murray State

11:00am – Will Swigart vs. Derek Limberg

11:08am – Caleb Brummitt vs. Tyler Wirth

11:16am – Parker Elkins vs. Trey Lewis

11:24am – Payne Elkins vs. Jakob Wellman

11:32am – Logan Spurrier vs. Trey Wall

11:40am – Michael Long vs. Rocco Zakutney

11:48am – Grady Cox vs. Sam Guest

11:56am – Reece Britt vs. Kamaren Cunningham

12:04am – Seth Smith vs. Lennon Albans

12:12am – Patton Samuels vs. Jay Nimmo