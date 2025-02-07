Celebrate Black History Month with Cumberland Winds’ “Songs Without Words” at the Roxy Regional Theatre

Clarksville, TN – Continuing its annual tributes to Black History Month, Cumberland Winds returns to the intimate setting of the Roxy Regional Theatre to present “Songs Without Words: Traditional American Spirituals and Folk Songs” on Friday, February 28th, 2025, at 7:00pm.

This fifth annual program will feature the Cumberland Winds Quintet performing folk songs and spirituals from the heart of the Americas, featuring charming and moving chamber music by Florence Price, William Grant Still, and more.

Tickets are $20.00 and may be reserved online at roxyregionaltheatre.org, by phone at 931.645.7699, or at the theatre during regular box office hours (9:00am to 5:00pm, Monday through Friday, and one hour prior to the performance).

About the Cumberland Winds

The Cumberland Winds is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that exists to promote and foster excellence in wind and jazz ensembles in the regional Tennessee Cumberland River area. The organization provides quality professional-level performing ensembles and promotes and provides musical educational venues, clinics, and master classes for students and adults.

The musical groups that make up the Cumberland Winds include a concert band, big band, dixie band, jazz combo, brass quintet, and woodwind quintet, as well as a number of solo instrumentalists.

For more information, visit www.cumberlandwinds.org.

About the Roxy Regional Theatre

The Roxy Regional Theatre (Roxy Productions, Inc.) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to producing professional live theatre and promoting the arts, with emphasis on education, in Clarksville, Middle Tennessee and the Southeast. The theatre is located at 100 Franklin Street in Historic Downtown Clarksville.

For more information, visit www.roxyregionaltheatre.org.