Clarksville City Councilperson Keri Lovato – Ward 12 Newsletter, November 7th, 2025

Written by Keri Lovato

Ward 12 Councilperson

Clarksville, TN – On Thursday, February 6th, 2025, the City Council met for the regular session. Below are the agenda items that we discussed and the outcome of the vote.

January 30th, 2025 at 4:30pm

City Council Chambers

106 Public Square

Clarksville, Tennessee

Planning Commission, RPC Director Jeffrey Tyndall

A. ORDINANCE 51-2024-25 (First Reading) [Zoning Case Z-01-2025]

An ordinance amending the zoning ordinance and map of the City of Clarksville,

application of GP Contractors for a zone change on a parcel of property located at

the intersection of Lafayette Rd & Riggins Dr fronting on the east side of Riggins Dr

from R-1 Single Family Residential District to R-2A Single Family Residential

District. RPC: Approval/Approval Failed 2 Yes 2 Abstain 9 No – I voted Yes

B. ORDINANCE 52-2024-25 (First Reading) [Zoning Case Z-02-2025]

An Ordinance amending the zoning ordinance and map of the City of Clarksville,

application of PB&J for a zone change on property fronting on Manning Heights at

the northeast corner of the Riverside Dr & Cumberland Dr intersection from R-1

Single Family Residential District to PUD Planned Unit Development District. RPC:

Approval/Approval Deferred until March Regular Session

Consent Agenda

A. ORDINANCE 42-2024-25 (Second Reading) [Zoning Case Z-46-2024]

An ordinance amending the zoning ordinance and map of the City of Clarksville,

application of Judy Clayton for a zone change on a parcel of land fronting on the

west frontage of Pea Ridge Rd 500 +/- feet north of the 101st Airborne Division

Pkwy & Pea Ridge Rd intersection from R-1 Single Family Residential District to C-

5 Highway & Arterial Commercial District.

B. ORDINANCE 44-2024-25 (Second Reading) [Zoning Case Z-47-2024]

An ordinance amending the zoning ordinance and map of the City of Clarksville,

application of Terrence Burney, for a zone change on a parcel fronting on the

eastern frontage of Kelly Ln, located 440 +/- feet south of the intersection of

Crossland Ave & Kelly Ln from R-2 Single Family Residential District to R-6 Single

Family Residential District.

C. ORDINANCE 47-2024-25 (Second Reading) [Zoning Case Z-50-2024]

An ordinance amending the zoning ordinance and map of the City of Clarksville,

application of Todd Morris for a zone change on a tract of land fronting on the

western frontage of Peachers Mill Rd, located 50 +/- feet west of the intersection of

Pollard Rd & Peachers Mill Rd from R-4 Multiple Family Residential District to R-6

Single Family Residential District. Removed and Deferred

D. RESOLUTION 38-2024-25 A Resolution approving appointments to the ACT

Authority, Land Regulation Advisory Board and Senior Citizens Board

E. RESOLUTION 39-2024-25 A Resolution approving a Certificate of Compliance for

sale of wine in a food store at Quick Stop Food Mart, 531 N 2nd Street, Clarksville

TN, 37040

F. RESOLUTION 40-2024-25 A Resolution approving a Retail Liquor Store Certificate

of Compliance for Neighborhood Liquor and repealing the Certificate of Compliance

for University Package Store

G. Adoption of Minutes: January 2nd, 2025 Passed 13 Yes

Finance Committee: Chairman Stacey Streetman

A. ORDINANCE 49-2024-25 (First Reading) An Ordinance accepting the donation of

certain real property from the River Chase Marine Terminal, LLC Property to the

City of Clarksville for the purpose of a sewer pump station. Finance and Gas &

Water Committees: Approval Passed 13 Yes

B. RESOLUTION 35-2024-25 A City of Clarksville Resolution requesting the State of

Tennessee Department of Transportation fully fund a pedestrian bridge crossing

over State Route 374 at S. Jordan and Jordan Road. Finance Committee: Approval Passed 13 Yes

Clarksville Gas & Water Committee: Chairman Deanna McLaughlin

A. ORDINANCE 50-2024-25 (First Reading) An Ordinance amending the Official

Code of the City of Clarksville, Title 13 (Utilities and Service), Chapter 3 (Gas,

Water and Sewer Service), to add a new section 13-327 pertaining to advertising,

logos, emblems, etc. on City Water Towers. Gas & Water Committee: Approval Passed 13 Yes

New Business

A. RESOLUTION 36-2024-25 A Resolution approving the official designation of the

new bridge along Spring Creek Parkway to be designated as the Elester Garner

Chapter of the Triple Nickel Bridge. Mayor Pitts Passed 13 Yes