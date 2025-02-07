Marsha Blackburn: Here’s How Republicans Are Protecting Women in Sports

Written by Marsha Blackburn

U.S. Senator

Washington, D.C. – National Girls and Women in Sports Day—a holiday that celebrates women’s many accomplishments in athletics. Since Title IX’s enactment in 1972, which requires equal resources for women’s sports, we have seen an explosion in female participation in athletics, improving the lives of millions with the benefits of fitness, teamwork, and leadership experience.

Yet, despite these advances for women, for four years the Joe Biden-Kamala Harris administration waged a war on women’s sports by denying biological reality and blurring the difference between men and women.

In 2022, for example, the U.S. Education Department announced new rules that would allow biological males to participate in women’s groups and activities, including athletics. Following up last year, the administration extended the rulemaking to private spaces such as locker rooms and bathrooms, jeopardizing women’s safety.

Thankfully, in November, the American people rejected this radical agenda and gave President Trump a mandate to protect women, restore fairness, and bring common sense back to government rulemaking. That’s why, on Inauguration Day, President Donald J. Trump issued an executive order that affirms the federal government’s position that there are only two sexes—male and female—that are grounded in biology, not gender ideology.

In effect, this order brings an end to the previous administration’s far-left effort to force schools, community centers, and any other organization that receives federal funds to allow biological men into women’s spaces.

For the more than three million female high school and college athletes in Tennessee and across our country, this order is welcome news. But to ensure that every single one of them receives the safety, opportunity, and fairness they deserve, there is much more that Congress can do.

At the top of the list: ensuring the National Collegiate Athletic Association—the nation’s largest governing body of college athletics—prohibits biological men from competing in women’s sports. Since 2010, the organization has allowed males to compete in female-only events, endangering women’s safety and depriving them of their hard-earned records, medals, and accomplishments.

Just three years ago at the NCAA Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships, Tennessee’s Riley Gaines, then a swimmer for the University of Kentucky, competed against and shared a locker room with a biological male who ultimately took home the trophy that she had rightfully won. And in recent months, five NCAA women’s volleyball teams were forced to forfeit their matches to avoid the danger of playing against a biological male on a competing team.

To bring this unfairness and inequality to an end, I recently introduced a resolution calling on the NCAA to protect women in sports, including by revoking its policy that allows biological males to compete against women. This move would bring the organization in line with other leading athletic associations, including the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics, and more than 20 states that have taken action to preserve fair play in women’s sports.

To support young women and girls in sports, I also introduced the Fair Play for Girls Act. Among its provisions, this crucial legislation would require the U.S. Attorney General to submit a report to Congress on the harms, lost opportunities, and harassment women have faced in athletics, as well as the effectiveness of state and federal laws to prevent this abuse.

At the same time, it is imperative that we celebrate the accomplishments of the young women who practice, train, and compete every day to achieve athletic success. That’s why I introduced a resolution to designate October 10—XX, like the female sex chromosome—as American Girls in Sports Day. Specifically, this resolution calls on sports-governing bodies to protect women and girls in sports.

Young women across the country have suffered injuries, faced sexual harassment, and lost accolades because they were forced to share spaces designed for women with men. Together, President Trump and Republicans in Congress are working together to put an end to this assault on women once and for all.