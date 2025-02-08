APSU Softball falls to Mercer, shutouts Saint Joesph’s at Georgia Classic

Macon, GA – After falling late to host Mercer, 9-7, a pair of Katie Raper home runs and Emberly Nichols’ complete-game shutout led the Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team to a 6-0 victory against Saint Joseph’s at the Heart of Georgia Classic, Saturday, at Sikes Field.

Game 1 – at Mercer

Austin Peay 7, Mercer 9

Austin Peay (1-2) went down in order to start Saturday’s doubleheader, and Mercer (2-1) responded with a pair of singles followed by three-run home run to go up 3-0.

The Governors’ first run of the day came in the top of the second inning when Kiley Hinton reached on a fielder’s choice and Sam Leski reached home off a throwing error by the Bears’ shortstop. Mercer again extended the lead to three off an RBI single in the bottom of the frame.

The third and fourth innings were dominated by APSU, who scored three runs in both.

After loading the bases without an out in the third, Brie Howard and Leski drove in Maggie Daughritty and Kylie Campbell, respectively, to make it a one-run game, and Macee Roberts scored on a Bears’ error in the infield.

Austin Peay then took and extended the lead in the fourth when a Campbell RBI single and Bears’ error brought in Roper and Daughrity. A wild pitch then brought in Campbell for the final score of the inning and the day’s first lead change.

After both sides went down in order in the fifth inning, a pair of singles and a hit by pitch loaded the bases for Mercer. After a flyout scored the first runner, a walk re-loaded the bases, and MU hit a two-out grand slam to take a 9-7 lead into the seventh.

The second batter up, Howard, was walked in a nine-pitch battle and advanced into scoring position following a wild pitch, but a pair of Govs struck out to end the game.

Gov of Decision: Emberly Nichols (L, 1-1)

Game 2 – vs. Saint Joseph’s

Austin Peay 6, Saint Joseph’s 0

It didn’t take long for Austin Peay’s (2-2) bats to get hot, as three of the first four Govs to step into the box reached base, with the final being a Howard hit by a pitch to load the bases with one out.

One out later, Raper’s first home run as a Governor came in the form of a grand slam as she put the Govs up 4-0 early.

Nichols, who got the starting nod against Saint Joseph’s (3-1), allowed just two Hawks to reach base in as many innings. In the bottom of the third, Roberts connected with Leski at home to keep SJU off the board, and a fly out on the Hawks’ next at-bat left a trio stranded.

Raper opened the fourth with her second homer of the afternoon, and Hinton scored later in the inning to extend the Govs lead.

Hinton’s run was the final of the game for either side, as Nichols and the APSU defense left five Hawks on base across the final four innings to secure the win.

Gov of Decision: Emberly Nichols (W, 2-1)

Box Score Bullets

Raylon Roach led Austin Peay State University with four hits on the day, going 4-for-6.

Katie Raper led APSU with five RBI, two home runs, and nine total bases.

Katie Raper’s grand slam against Saint Joseph’s was the first by a Governor since Gabi Apiag’s – current Director of Player Development – against Murray State (3/29/23).

Katie Raper’s two home-run performance against the Hawks also marked the first by a Gov since Lexi Osowski-Anderson against Belmont (3/20/22).

Emberly Nichols’ game against SJU marked her second-career shutout, the first by a Gov this season, and the first complete-game shutout by a Gov since Jordan Benefiel against North Alabama last season (5/4/24).

Austin Peay State University improved to 3-5 all-time against Saint Joseph’s, but fell to 7-14 against Mercer.

The Austin Peay State University softball team concludes their stay at the Heart of Georgia Classic with a Sunday 12:30pm CT contest against Florida A&M, who they defeated 3-2 yesterday afternoon.

Following the contest against the Rattlers, APSU will participate in Tarleton State’s Whataburger Invitational, February 14th-16th, in Stephenville, Texas.