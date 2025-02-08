Austin Peay State University Women’s Basketball Rallies Late but Fall Short Against Lipscomb, 65-59

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball team dropped a 65-59 Atlantic Sun Conference decision to Lipscomb on Saturday at F&M Bank Arena.

Despite Austin Peay State University getting on the board first, Lipscomb led by 10 at 14-4 six minutes into the first frame. A layup by Nariyah Simmons would get the APSU Govs back within eight of the Bisons, but a layup by Elena Bertrand and a three-pointer from Jalyn Holcomb would end the first quarter with the Bisons leading 19-6.

The two teams traded shots to begin the second quarter, but three-pointers by Nisea Burrell and La’Nya Foster got the Govs as close as six at 22-16 with three minutes remaining. After more back and forth, Molly Heard ended the first half with a three-pointer to give Lipscomb a 30-21 lead heading into the locker room.

The Bisons extended their lead to 10 at 36-26 with 6:36 left on the clock by free throws from Heard. Consecutive layups by Abby Cater and Anala Nelson cut the Govs deficit back to six at 36-30. A three-pointer by Burrell and a jumper by Wyatt got the Governors within one at 36-35 with three minutes remaining. A three-pointer by Holcomb extended the Bisons’ lead to five at 44-39 heading into the final quarter.

Lipscomb extended their lead to 11 at 61-50 with 3:33 left in the game. An 8-2 run by the Govs would get them within four at 63-59 with 29 seconds remaining, but the Bisons would end the quarter with a successful trip to the free throw line, taking the 65-59 ASUN win.

Turnovers in the first quarter. The Governors had 17 total turnovers, eight coming in the first quarter. The Bisons outscored the Govs 19-6 in the first frame.

Sa’Mya Wyatt led Austin Peay State University with 18 points, her 19th career double-figure scoring game.

La’Nya Foster and Anovia Sheals had 11 points each.

Sheals led the APSU Govs with eight rebounds, just one shy of her career-high nine.

The Governors outscored the Bisons 32-14 in the paint, 14-8 on fast breaks, and 17-6 from the bench.

The Govs’ 17 assists were the third-highest of the season behind their 19 in the overtime win at Eastern Kentucky on January 19th.

The Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team will look to get back on track Wednesday, February 12th as the Govs travel to Carrollton, GA to face West Georgia in a 6:00pm game.