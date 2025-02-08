Austin Peay State University Women’s Tennis Falls Short in Competitive Match at Louisville

Louisville, KY – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team dropped a 7-0 match to Louisville on Friday at the Bass-Rudd Tennis Center.

The Govs fell in straight sets in doubles matches. Allie Gretkowski and Lika Peresypkina defeated Denise Torrealba and Sophia Baranov, 6-1, on court one. Luca Bohlen and Pauline Bruns fell to Elisabeth Iila and Alice Otis, 7-5, on court two, as Yu-Hua Cheng and Elena Thiel dropped a 6-3 decision to Berta Miret and Elena Noguero on court three.

Asia Fontana, Cheng, and Bruns fell in straight sets in singles matches.

Baranov took her match with Otis to three sets, falling 6-3, 4-6, 13-11. Torrealba fell to Noguero 6-4, 1-6, 6-3 on court two. Bohlen took her match against Gretkowski to three sets but ultimately lost 6-4, 3-6, 6-2.

Next Up For APSU Women’s Tennis

the Govs head to Bowling Green, Kentucky, for a February 11th match against Western Kentucky.

Results

Doubles

Singles

