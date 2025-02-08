Celebrate Love with Valentine’s Weekend at Tennessee State Parks

Nashville, TN – Lovebirds have numerous options to enjoy Valentine’s Day Weekend at Tennessee State Parks starting Valentine’s Day, Friday, February 14th, 2025, including romantic getaways, dinners, hikes, and gift ideas.

Four lodges at the parks will feature weekend packages, and several other parks have Valentine’s plans specific to those parks.

The lodge offerings are:

Paris Landing State Park

The Lodge at Paris Landing

Couples will feel relaxed and refreshed with a lakeside stay at the Lodge at Paris Landing. This special will include a one-night stay and a meal that couples will remember for years to come.

Fall Creek Falls State Park

The Lodge at Fall Creek Falls

A “Love & Magic” weekend with fine dining and adventures throughout the park Friday-Sunday. Saturday includes morning waterfall tours, a painting class, and a photo booth. The evening buffet Saturday features mentalist and magician Mark Brown.

Montgomery Bell State Park

The Lodge at Montgomery Bell

Couples will get a relaxing one-night stay at this lakeside oasis and a choice of their romantic holiday dinner on either Friday night or Saturday night.

Pickwick Landing State Park

The Lodge at Pickwick Landing

Couples get a one-night stay on a lakeside retreat either Friday or Saturday night, with dinner on the night of the stay and breakfast the morning after.

Find more information on the lodge packages at the Tennessee State Parks website.

Other state parks restaurants offering Valentine’s Day Weekend meals are at Cumberland Mountain State Park, David Crockett State Park, and Henry Horton State Park.

A sampling of other Valentine’s events at the parks include:

Seven Islands State Birding Park

A Love Birds Hike will focus on the unique courtship behaviors, breeding rituals, and partnerships of birds. A Valentine’s Day Nature Hike will include a discussion of plants and animals and is recommended for anyone, regardless of relationship status.

Red Clay State Historic Park

This year, take your “Couples Cooking Class” to a new level. Learn the art of traditional Native American Frybread with the one you love. Or celebrate Galentine’s Day on February 13th, an occasion for female friendship, with a hands-on cooking program.

Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park

Holiday History & Craft: Join Museum Curator Chad Bogart and learn how 18th century Americans celebrated Valentine’s Day, while making a simple heart-shaped basket. Recommended for ages 10 and up. All ages are welcome.

Cedars of Lebanon State Park

Take a stroll under the moonlight with that special someone at the Valentine’s Moon Hike.

A full list of the parks’ Valentine’s events can be found on the Tennessee State Parks events page online.

Meanwhile, dozens of park-inspired Valentine’s Day gifts can also be found online at the parks website.