Clarksville Police Report Two Charged in Homicide of Army Soldier PFC Katia Duenas Aguilar

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD), in collaboration with the Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division (CID), presented findings to the December 2024 session of the Montgomery County Grand Jury regarding the murder of 23-year-old Army PFC Katia Duenas Aguilar. Aguilar, stationed at Fort Campbell, KY, was discovered deceased on May 18th, 2024, at a residence on Tiny Town Road in Clarksville, TN. Her death was ruled a homicide.

The investigation involving numerous detectives and agents from CPD and Army CID, was led by Detective Hofinga and Army CID Special Agent Gerardo Serriteno. Their dedicated efforts culminated in the Grand Jury indicting two individuals.

35-year-old Sofia Rodas has been charged with First Degree Murder and Tampering with Evidence. Additionally, 40-year-old Reynaldo Salinas Cruz, the husband of Katia Duenas Aguilar, has been charged with Tampering with Evidence.

At the time of their indictment, both Rodas and Cruz were already in federal custody on unrelated charges, not directly associated with the homicide investigation. They were extradited to Clarksville on February 7th, 2025, and served with their sealed indictments at the Montgomery County Jail. This case remains an open and active investigation and is now awaiting prosecution. There are no more details available for public release at this time.

The successful progression of this case highlights the critical partnership between local law enforcement and military authorities in addressing severe crimes that impact service members and their families.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact CPD Detective Hofinga at 931.648.0656, ext. 5720.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.