APSU Softball Dominates Florida A&M

Macon, GA – A second-inning grand slam by Kiley Hinton helped lead the Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team to a 9-2 victory against Florida A&M on its final day of Mercer’s Heart of Georgia Classic, Sunday, at Sikes Field.

Kylie Campbell tallied Austin Peay’s (3-2) first of nine hits with a single in the top of the first, but Florida A&M (0-4) turned a double play to keep Campbell from advancing into scoring position and ended the inning.

The Rattlers’ leadoff hitter, Kiauna Watson, reached on a single, before being driven in on an RBI double two batters later for the day’s first score.

Brie Howard and Sam Leski both picked up singles to begin the second inning, and Katie Raper was walked to load the bases without an out. After Raper’s free base, Hinton fired a ball to deep left-center field for the Governors’ second grand slam in as many games.

After a quick, four-pitch bottom of the frame, Macee Roberts and Brie Howard both reached base after being hit by pitches. Sam Leski then drove in Roberts and an errant throw brought in Howard and advanced Leski. A wild pitch two batters later brought Leski to third, but the inning came to an end following a groundout.

Samantha Miener entered into the circle with one out and the bases loaded, but a 4-6-3 double play on her second pitch of the afternoon stranded a pair Rattlers.

Following a scoreless fourth and fifth inning from both sides, Raylon Roach was walked, advanced to second on a passed ball, reached third after an obstruction call on FAMU’s third baseman, and was brought home by a Skylar Sheridan grounder to first base.

The Govs stranded the bases in the bottom of the sixth, with Roach hauling in a ball at left field.

With Howard reaching base in the top of the seventh off a bad throw by the FAMU shortstop to first baseman, Leski drove the both of them across the plate following her first home run as a Governor as the game’s final scoring.

Gov of Decision: Samtha Miener (W, 1-1)

Box Score Bullets

Austin Peay State University improved to 3-0 all-time against Florida A&M.

The Governors’ nine runs are tied for their most since putting up 11 runs last season against Rhode Island (3/9/24).

Kiley Hinton’s grand slam was Austin Peay State University’s second of the season and marked the first time the Governors have had a grand slam in back-to-back games (Katie Raper, yesterday against Saint Jospeh’s) in program history.

Kiley Hinton’s grand slam also marked the first of her career and her third-career home run.

Kiley Hinton’s four RBI are a career high.

Sam Leski led the APSU Govs with a career-high three hits. It is her first multi-hit game as a Gov and her first since tallying two doubles against Georgetown last season (2/9/24) while she played at Florida Gulf Coast.

Sam Leski’s home run is the second of her career and her first since her sophomore season at FGCU in a contest against Kennesaw State (5/7/23).

With her first-inning single, Kylie Campbel moved into a tie for 10th all-time with 168-career hits.

After finishing the weekend 3-2, the Govs now have ended opening weekend with a winning record for the second straight season and third time in the last four seasons.



Kam Moore’s first-career hit came in the form of a single in the top of the seventh.



Samantha Miener earned her season’s first win after throwing allowing no runs and three hits in 3.2 innings of work.

