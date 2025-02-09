Austin Peay State University Men’s Tennis Claims Back-to-Back Wins in Evansville

Evansville, IN – The Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team took home wins against Oakland City and Brescia on Saturday.
While Austin Peay State University did not secure the doubles point against Oakland City, they won five singles matches for the 5-2 win.
Giovanni Becchis took a 6-1, 6-2 against Agustin Siufi on court one as Sota Minami defeated Jose Andres Perez Perez, 6-3, 6-0 on court two. Tom Bolton defeated Nelson Ramos on court three, 6-4, 6-1, with Glen Arnet taking a 7-5, 6-1 win against Aleksander Ivancevic. Rounding out scoring for the Governors against the Mighty Oaks was Javier Tortajada’s 6-3, 6-2 win on court six over Samarbir Sidhu.
The Governors took the early doubles point with wins on courts one and two. Aeneas Schaub and Bodi van Galen defeated Jose Marino and Braedon Christie, 6-3; Lucas Ranciaro and Sota Minami defeated Matthew Parsons and Arthur Happel, 6-2.
Austin Peay State University won in straight sets across all six courts in singles matches.
Next Up For APSU Men’s Tennis
The Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team is back in action on February 15th as they travel to face instate rival Chattanooga.
Results vs Oakland City
Doubles
- Nelson Ramos/Jose Andres Perez Perez def. Sota Minami/Aeneas Schaub, 6-4
- Giovanni Becchis/Glen Arnet def. Juanes Pinto/Aleksander Ivancevic, 6-1
- Willem Cilliers/Agustin Siufi def. Javier Tortajada/Bodi van Galen, 6-4
Singles
- Giovanni Becchis def. Agustin Siufi, 6-1, 6-2
- Sota Minami def. Jose Andres Perez Perez, 6-3, 6-0
- Tom Bolton def. Nelson Ramos, 6-4, 6-1
- Juanes Pinto def. Aeneas Schaub, 6-3, 6-3
- Glen Arnet def. Aleksander Ivancevic, 7-5, 6-1
- Javier Tortajada def. Samarbir Sidhu, 6-3, 6-2
Results vs Brescia
Doubles
- Aeneas Schaub/Bodi van Galen def. Jose Marino/Braedon Christie, 6-3
- Lucas Ranciaro/Sota Minami def. Matthew Parsons/Arthur Happel, 6-2
- Diego Laguna/J. Pablo def. Tom Bolton/Riichi Nagatake, 6-4
Singles
- Tom Bolton def. Braedon Christie, 6-4, 6-2
- Lucas Ranciaro def. Kostiantyn Zviahintsev, 6-2, 6-1
- Aeneas Schaub def. Matthew Parsons, 6-2, 6-0
- Javier Tortajada def. Diego Laguna, 6-1, 6-1
- Bodi van Galen def. Jay Felix, 7-5, 5-1
- Riichi Nagatake def. Arthur Happel, 7-6, 6-2 (7-5)