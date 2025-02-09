Clarksville-Montgomery County Weather Forecast for February 9th–13th, 2025

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville-Montgomery County residents can expect a chilly and damp week ahead, with periodic rain showers and mostly cloudy skies dominating the forecast.

Temperatures will hover in the 40s during the day and drop into the 30s at night, with the coldest night arriving on Thursday. While there will be some breaks in the rain, particularly on Monday and Thursday, wet conditions are expected to persist for much of the week.

On Sunday, a 20% chance of showers is possible after 4:00pm, though much of the day will remain dry. Mostly cloudy skies will keep temperatures cool, with a high near 43°F.

Clouds will remain in place Sunday night, and temperatures will dip to around 32°F with a light north-northeast breeze at 5 mph.

Monday will see some improvement, with partly sunny skies and a high near 48°F. A light east-northeast wind will keep conditions cool but relatively pleasant.

However, Monday night will bring an end to the dry spell as showers develop after midnight. The overnight low will be around 36°F, with precipitation chances at 100%.

Tuesday will be wet and chilly, with showers throughout the day and a high near 41°F. A north-northeast wind at 5 to 10 mph will add to the damp and cool feel. Rain chances remain high at 90%.

Showers will taper off Tuesday night, with a 40% chance of rain before midnight. Cloudy conditions will persist, and temperatures will settle near 32°F.

Rain returns on Wednesday, with showers likely in the afternoon. The high will be around 47°F under cloudy skies, with a 70% chance of precipitation.

Wednesday night, more showers are expected before midnight, with an 80% chance of rain. Temperatures will drop to around 35°F, and winds will shift from east-northeast to west after midnight.

A slight break in precipitation arrives on Thursday, though skies will remain mostly cloudy. The high will reach near 43°F.

Thursday night will be the coldest of the week, with mostly cloudy skies and a low of around 26°F, signaling a colder end to the week.

Overall, Clarksville-Montgomery County can expect a gray and rainy week, with only brief dry spells. Temperatures will remain seasonably cool, and residents should keep rain gear handy, especially from Monday night through Wednesday.