Austin Peay State University Women’s Tennis Takes on Western Kentucky in Bowling Green Battle

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team heads to Bowling Green, Kentucky, for a Tuesday 1:00pm match against Western Kentucky at the Warren County Tennis Center.

Austin Peay (0-4) enters Tuesday’s match after a 7-0 loss at Louisville.

Western Kentucky (4-2) most recently took a 6-1 loss at Cincinnati on Saturday. Rachel Hermanova took a 2-6, 7-5, 4-0 win against Cincinnati’s Rozalia Gruszczynska.

This will be the 20th matchup of the Governors and the Hilltoppers, with WKU leading the all-time series, 11-8. Despite the Hilltoppers leading, Austin Peay State University has secured the series’ last six matchups.

The last match between the two was a 6-1 Governor win on February 10th, 2024.

