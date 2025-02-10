44.3 F
Sports

Austin Peay State University Women’s Tennis Takes on Western Kentucky in Bowling Green Battle

News Staff
By News Staff
Austin Peay State University Women's Tennis Aims for Road Victory Over Western Kentucky in 20th Meeting. (APSU Sports Information)
Austin Peay State University Women's Tennis Aims for Road Victory Over Western Kentucky in 20th Meeting. (APSU Sports Information)

APSU Women's TennisClarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team heads to Bowling Green, Kentucky, for a Tuesday 1:00pm  match against Western Kentucky at the Warren County Tennis Center. 

Austin Peay (0-4) enters Tuesday’s match after a 7-0 loss at Louisville. 

Western Kentucky (4-2) most recently took a 6-1 loss at Cincinnati on Saturday. Rachel Hermanova took a 2-6, 7-5, 4-0 win against Cincinnati’s Rozalia Gruszczynska. 

This will be the 20th matchup of the Governors and the Hilltoppers, with WKU leading the all-time series, 11-8. Despite the Hilltoppers leading, Austin Peay State University has secured the series’ last six matchups. 

The last match between the two was a 6-1 Governor win on February 10th, 2024. 

For news and updates throughout the Governors’ season, follow the Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team on X (@GovsWTN) and Instagram (@GovsTennis) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com. 

