Clarksville Pets of the Week for February 10th, 2025

Clarksville, TN – Every week, Clarksville Online will bring you pets from rescue organizations that need a good home in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of February 10th, 2025.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds, and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Heidi is a young female mixed breed. She is fully vetted and will be spayed and microchipped upon her adoption. She has a bit of energy and will let you know when she wants affection. She is learning leash manners but might benefit from a harness to help redirect her pulling. Heidi is still young and would benefit from further training to help her be her best self. Come take her out in the yard and you might just be leaving with your new best friend.

Greg is an adult 2 year old male mixed breed. He is fully vetted and will be neutered and microchipped upon his adoption. He has just the sweetest face, was a happy boy out in the yard with volunteers, sat nicely for his treats and is patiently waiting for his forever family to come get him.

Riley is a 6 month old male mixed breed with the prettiest brindle coloring. He is fully vetted and will be neutered/microchipped upon adoption. He was very easy to go out in the yard and is a slight puller on the leash so he might be happier with a harness to help direct his attention. He waited till he was in the yard to do his business so that indicates he might be easy to train. He does know his sit command already and is very eager to learn. Remember puppies need a lot of love, time and patience with training to help them become their best selves.

Bella is a 12 year old senior Calico gal. She is fully vetted, spayed and litter trained. She just wants her own family to love her and a home to spend her golden years. Come visit her in the Cat room.

Shay is a 1 year old female Domestic shorthair. She is fully vetted and litter trained. She will be spayed upon adoption, is very sweet and will make a wonderful companion. Come see her in the Cat Room.

Nicky is a 16 week old female domestic shorthair/Tuxedo kitten. She is fully vetted, will be spayed and microchipped upon adoption and litter trained. She is a sweetheart and will make someone a great addition to their family. Come see her in the Cat Room.

Find them all at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices For more information MCACC will gladly answer your questions.



Note: MCACC welcomes visitors to come see the dogs, walk them in the yard, play and interact with them, giving them the attention they deserve. These pets thrive on human interaction. So if you have the opportunity, please stop by and donate some of your time.

Finders Keepers Cat Rescue

Amy Furry Fowler is a senior female Domestic Shorthair mix. Amy is a member of the Lonely Hearts Club and really wants her own family. She is fully vetted, litter trained and prefers to be the only cat in the home. She does well around older children, tolerant of dogs and loves following you around having conversations with you.

She is a super sweet girl with a delightful personality and once she warms up she loves snuggling with her people. If you would like an application and more information please message the rescue on Facebook or www.petfinder.com/member/us/tclarksville/finders-keepers-cat-rescue-tn984/ Or email finderskeeperscatrescue@gmail.com

Cat Adoption Team of Stewart County

Pumpkin is a 6 month old lovely ginger boy. He is fully vetted, neutered, litter trained, updated with 3 vaccinations, dewormed and on flea/tick medication. Pumpkin is a very happy, lovable boy. He enjoys indoor/outdoor life and if you live on a safe road and can possibly offer him that lifestyle please reach out! This boy is looking for his forever home.

For more information and application contact: (CATS) Contact Susan at 931.305.8212 text or leave a message or message through their FaceBook page www.facebook.com/CatAdoptionTeamOfStewartCountyCATS

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Autumn is an adult female Labrador mixed breed. She is fully vetted and keeps her kennel clean. She has great energy and would be a good hiking and walking companion. Autumn needs an adopter who understands her energy and she will benefit from a family committed to her training, exercising her and lots of challenging toys.

She would love a nice yard and a warm bed at night. Autumn has a lot of love to give and is waiting for her forever family. This girl has been in rescue way too long and deserves her very own family to love and protect her.

If you would love to add this sweetheart, please fill out an application through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, come for a meet and greet/or call 931.627.1459, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Kane is a handsome 6 year old Pit Bull terrier. He is fully vetted, neutered and house trained. Kane does well living with children and other dogs but he does need a no cat home please mainly due to his size and not knowing his own strength with playing. He is a big boy but has the heart of a puppy. He has been around children of all energy levels and handles himself very well.

He is a bit afraid of storms but his fosters have been managing that with a few tricks and it has been helping. He is doing great with his leash manners and will need a yard with a 6 foot fence so he can run out all his zoomies. Please do your research with this breed and check all breed restrictions if renting or living on Post. Kane can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee.



For more information please email adoptions@cprmidtn@gmail.com

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Vilo is a 2 year old male Australian Shepherd mix. He is affectionate, athletic, friendly, funny and very smart. He is fully vetted, neutered, microchipped and house trained. Vilo is great with children and does well with other dogs. This sweet boy is patiently waiting for his forever family.

You can find him and fill out an application at our website twoladiescaringdogrescue.org or call 931.401.6737 and Facebook Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm

Jewels is a 1 ½-2 year old female Pit Bull Terrier mix. She is fully vetted, spayed and crate trained. Jewels loves her stuffed animals and all kinds of toys. She does need to be the only animal in the home as she is very fussy about sharing space and the limelight with other furry friends.

She would love a family willing to continue training her and taking her on all kinds of outdoor adventures! She is truly a gem! Remember to check any Breed restrictions if renting or living on Post.

For more information about Jewels and an application, please go to https://sites.google.com/view/sbbfhome/home or email them at sbbfrescue@gmail.com

Puurrrfect Paws Rescue

Ressey Kelley is a gorgeous Senior Calico gal. She is fully vetted, spayed and litter trained. Ressey prefers a home without dogs or children but can possibly tolerate another cat who gives her a wide berth. She still has a lot of those Calico tendencies and is quite entertaining at times. She would love a forever family to help her enjoy her golden years.

To fill out an application, set up a meet and greet and for more information on all the cats please go to www.puurrrfectpawsrescue.com or message them through their Facebook page, Puurrrfect Paws Rescue

Mikaela’s Mutt Motel

Elliot is a male 6 month old Black Labrador/German Shepherd mix. He will be fully vetted, neutered, microchipped and on all preventatives by adoption. He is still a puppy so he will need a loving, committed family willing to continue his training and help him become his best self. Elliot is good with other dogs, children and even cats. It is recommended to take advantage of the offered training sessions so you can start getting to really know your pup.

Elliot’s adoption fees come with 2 free training sessions at Jack’s Legacy plus 50% off any additional training and adopters are really encouraged to take full advantage of this service to help ease the adoption transition and begin to build a bond, plus 2 months of service from Parapooper Scoopers (adopters must live in their service area).

To complete an application and find out more about him you can go to www.mikaelasmuttmotel.org/elliot or message them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/mikaelasmuttmotel. You can also reach them at 931.342.2526 and emailing adopt@mikaelasmuttmotel.org

Kaylee’s Island of Misfit Dogs Rescue

Ocho is a 6 month old male mixed breed. He is fully vetted, neutered and crate trained. He is an absolute sweetheart, loves other dogs and will be a great adventure buddy. This boy is so loving and just wants to be with his forever family.

Please remember the rule of 3 when adopting any rescue. 3 days to decompress, 3 weeks to start to get comfortable with the new routine and 3 months to put it all together and become their best selves. Time, love and patience is all they need.

Please call Michelle at 812.827.9015 for more details and an application AND PLEASE check out their Petfinder page www.petfinder.com/search/pets-for-adoption/?shelter_id%5B0%5D=TN1050&sort%5B0%5D=recently_added

Hot Rod’s Garage

Tanner is a male American Staffordshire Terrier. He is very athletic, friendly and playful. Tanner is fully vetted, neutered and house trained. Tanner does well with other dogs and children but needs a no cat ( or other animal ) home. He is really just a big baby, wants to play tug of war and loves the pool.

Tanner completed a 2 week board and training with Military off Leash Trainer, Jake. He will need a family with breed familiarity and is committed to continue training and reinforcing all skills he learned at camp. He will be a fantastic companion.

For more information call: 931-801-1907 /email hrgsrsanc@gmail.com Https:/docs.google.com/forms/d/l/GwSX1g0hKDKniRHmrTKHuRwGG9s-3GQ8KelFtdg-F-Q/edit?usp=sharing