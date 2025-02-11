APSU Women’s Tennis Defeats Western Kentucky for Season’s First Triumph

Bowling Green, KY – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team took a 4-3 win over Western Kentucky for its first victory of the spring season Tuesday at the Warren County Tennis Center.

Austin Peay (1-4) did not take the early doubles point as Western Kentucky took wins on courts one through three.

Sophia Baranov earned the APSU Govs their first point with a 6-1, 6-4 win over Rachel Hermanova on the first court. On court two, Denise Torrealba took a 6-3, 6-2 victory over Sofia Blanco.

Sunskrithi Damera defeated Pauline Bruns, 6-4, 6-2, on court five, as Emily Schut defeated Elena Thiel, 6-2, 6-2, on the sixth court.

Asia Fontana gave APSU their third point with a 7-6, (7-3), 6-1 win against Mia Miranda on court five. Luca Bohlen secured the victory for the Governors with her 1-6, 6-2, 6-2 win on the fourth court over Mariana Zegada.

Results

Doubles

1. Mia Miranda/Emily Schut def. Sophia Baranov/Denise Torrealba, 6-3

2. Rachel Hermanova/Sofia Blanco def. Luca Bohlen/Pauline Bruns, 6-2

3. Sunskrithi Damera/Mariana Zegada vs. Yu-Hua Cheng/Asia Fontana, 4-4, unfinished

Singles

1. Sophia Baranov def. Rachel Hermanova, 6-1, 6-4

2. Denise Torrealba def. Sofia Blanco, 6-3, 6-2

3. Asia Fontana def. Mia Miranda, 7-6 (7-3), 6-1

4. Luca Bohlen def. Mariana Zegada, 1-6, 6-2, 6-2

5. Sunskrithi Damera def. Pauline Bruns, 6-4, 6-2

6. Emily Schut def. Elena Thiel, 6-2, 6-2