Austin Peay State University Women’s Basketball Travels to Carrollton for Conference Clash with West Georgia

Austin Peay (10-13 | 5-7 ASUN) at West Georgia (9-14 | 3-9 ASUN)

Wednesday, February 12th, 2025 | 6:00pm CT / 7:00pm ET

Carrollton, GA | The Coliseum | Radio: WAPX 91.9 FM

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball team heads to Carrollton, Georgia, for the first time as they take on the newest member of the Atlantic Sun Conference, West Georgia, in a Wednesday 7:00pm matchup at the Coliseum.

Austin Peay (10-13, 5-7 ASUN) enters Wednesday’s contest after a 65-59 loss to Lipscomb at F&M Bank Arena on February 8th. Sa’Mya Wyatt had 18 points in the loss as La’Nya Foster had seven rebounds, and Anala Nelson had seven assists.

Wyatt earned ASUN Freshman of the Week honors for the fifth time, marking her ninth ASUN award. She leads the ASUN with her 58.5 field-goal percentage.

West Georgia (9-14, 3-9 ASUN) most recently defeated Queens, 56-49, on February 8th. Destiny Jones led with 12 points and nine rebounds.



This is the first meeting of the Governors and the Wolves as West Georgia joined the ASUN conference in the 2024-25 season.

Broadcast Information

Radio: WAPX 91.9 FM (Dillon Walton)

All Austin Peay women’s basketball games are aired on WAPX 91.9 FM. Pregame begins 15 minutes before tip and can be heard online at LetsGoPeay.com.

TV: ESPN+

From The Jump

Austin Peay State University’s Sa’Mya Wyatt is second in the ASUN with her 58.5 field goal percentage. Her 134 made field-goals rank second.

La’Nya Foster is second in the ASUN with 32 blocks and third with 1.39 blocks per game.

Foster’s 38.5 field goal percentage and 7.0 rebounds per game rank eighth.

Foster leads APSU in rebounds (7.0), assists (2.4), blocks (1.4), and steals (1.6).

Wyatt’s 13.3 points per game and 58.5 field-goal percentage pace the APSU Govs.

Briana Rivera leads with 22 three-pointers.

Anovia Sheals’ 72.6 free-throw percentage leads the Governors.

This is head coach Brittany Young‘s first matchup against the Wolves.

About the West Georgia Wolves

Their Head Coach: Joanna Reitz is in her third season at the helm of West Georgia women’s basketball and is 38-43 in her time in Carrollton.

2024-25 Record: 9-14, 3-9 ASUN

2023-24 Record: 16-13, 11-4 Gulf Coast South

Last Season Result: Fell 54-52 to No. 1 Valdosta State in the first round of the GCS Tournament.

Follow The APSU Govs



For news and updates throughout the Governors’ season, follow the Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team on X and Instagram (@GovsWBB) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.

Next Up For APSU Women’s Basketball

The Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team is on the road on Saturday, February 15th, to face off against Central Arkansas. The tip-off is set for 1:00pm.