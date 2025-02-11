Love is an Art Form – Sarah and Lorenzo Swinton

Written by Daniela Thomas

Clarksville, TN – Togetherness and harmony on a January’s Monday night in Clarksville.

‘Love one another,’ Lorenzo reminded us after dinner as the night of the Wolf Moon was coming to an end.

I arrived at Lorenzo and Sarah Swinton’s home right after sunset. Here, I shyly rang the doorbell under a red brick arch. It was my first time visiting and walking into their home.

There was Bella, too, a 15-year-old rescue dog greeting me with happy barks and tail wags. Lorenzo was cooking chicken with spinach and tomatoes with a side of jasmine rice. This delicious meal was shared by four at a table filled with good wine, laughter, and good conversations about this amazing couple sitting across from me.

Sarah shared, “So we have this unspoken rule when I’m preparing a meal he is off limits to helping and vice versa. I suppose we both accept the idea of cooking for one another and the family. I do know his favorite is my jambalaya and my favorite is his air fryer chicken with a flavorful spinach salad but his chocolate chip pancakes steal my heart.”

Sarah and Lorenzo are one of the most inspiring couples I know in Clarksville. They connected through art.

Sarah was looking for artwork that would convey her special relationship with her sister. That’s when Lorenzo’s ‘Marbles’ painting from 2020 propelled these two spirits onto the path they walk on today, married.

At the table, they recounted the day of their first date at a local bookstore. They were looking at each other and described the beginning of their story together.

“I arrived before Lorenzo but I had given him a description of what I was wearing, so when he arrived he found me easily. We talked about what I like to read, how I have a growing book collection, what books he was looking to read, and then he told me about the style of art he creates. We had coffee and realized that we liked the same one, caramel macchiato,” Sarah told me. “Four hours later we knew a little more about each other, laughed a lot, enjoyed each other’s company more than we expected, and decided we should do it again soon.”

An artist and a bibliophile, Sarah depicts emotions and processes life experiences through the safe language of abstract art, resulting in riveting paintings.

The colorful flexibility in Sarah’s paintings evokes the willingness to communicate the blessings of life and the lessons we learn along the way. “Abstract is more freeing,” she said to me.

When she doesn’t paint, Sarah commutes for her job as a radiologic technologist, supports Lorenzo with their gallery, and immerses herself in novels.

“I have more books than I have wall space or shelves. Lorenzo likes to tease me about being a nerd. He is right, I can’t deny it. I love a good mystery or suspense novel. I enjoy the ‘edge of your seat’ excitement of guessing what will happen next. Reading is one of my happy places,” she said. Many in our community know Lorenzo and Sarah for building the beacon of light that the Lorenzo Swinton Gallery is for many artists in the area.

Located at 106 North Second Street in Historic Downtown Clarksville, this art gallery brings forth the original works of artists from Clarksville, Nashville and other surrounding areas.

At his gallery, Lorenzo curated art for complex exhibits that have made news in Nashville, featuring works that were broadcast on television as he collaborated with art galleries from the Music City.

Here, with Sarah’s support, friends, and community, he installed art shows highlighting the voices of women, diversity, and celebration of heritage, which has led to the elevation of the cultural scene in Clarksville since the gallery’s opening in November 2023.

“One thing that I love about Lorenzo is his creative mind and element of surprise when it comes to curating for artists and exhibitions,” Sarah said.

When I asked her about living in this city, she said, “As we all know Clarksville has been growing exponentially and as the city continues to grow, we’ve really appreciated all of the relationships and conversations that we’ve encountered with people from all backgrounds of life.

It’s a blessing to share testimony, stories and engage in community. I also love the green spaces we have to walk in. I appreciate the time to quiet my mind and enjoy the world we have around us.”

Sarah and Lorenzo share a vivid appreciation for life and art that could help one see the light and ponder the complexities of life in a guiding manner.

More so, ever since Lorenzo’s car accident, hospitalization, and period of recovery in February 2023.

“The accident put a lot of things into perspective, making us realize that we are all on borrowed time, and we did not want to waste another moment without solidifying our commitment and love to this blessed life we are building,” Sarah shared.

Lorenzo and Sarah will be celebrating their second marriage anniversary this month, in addition to Valentine’s Day.

“I’m sure for Lorenzo it’s quite the task juggling both occasions. Honestly, I would be perfectly happy to save the festivities for our anniversary. Simply because it’s a special moment for us to remember our love and the second chance at life God granted Lorenzo. I feel that is a gift in itself,” she said.

Sarah added, ‘We love celebrating at home. We make dinner together and enjoy each other while relaxing. We love the uninterrupted one on one time. We listen to each other during the year so we always have ideas for gift giving on holidays. I’m always excited to see what surprises he comes up with.”

Note: find Sarah and Lorenzo’s art on Instagram at @abstractsbysarah & @lorenzoswinton