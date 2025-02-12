APSU Men’s Basketball Welcomes Florida Gulf Coast to F&M Bank Arena for Military Appreciation Night

Austin Peay (10-15 | 5-7 ASUN) vs. Florida Gulf Coast (14-11 | 9-3 ASUN)

Thursday, February 13th, 2015 | 7:00pm

Clarksville, TN | F&M Bank Arena

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) basketball team hosts Florida Gulf Coast for Military Appreciation Night on Thursday at 7:00pm, on Gary Mathews Court at F&M Bank Arena.

Austin Peay (10-15, 5-7 ASUN) currently is tied for eighth in the ASUN standings, while Florida Gulf Coast (14-11, 9-3 ASUN) is one of four teams tied atop league standings.

The Governors have split each of their last eight games, including both a win and loss last week to open their four-game homestand. After dropping a 74-64 decision to North Alabama last Wednesday, Austin Peay State University hit 17 three-pointers en route to a 90-67 win over a shorthanded Central Arkansas squad on Saturday.

Three Governors – LJ Thomas (13.6), Sai Witt (13.2), and Isaac Haney (12.8) – are averaging double figures on the season, with Witt also leading the team with 5.9 rebounds per game.

Austin Peay State University is 2-2 all-time against the Eagles and is coming off a pair of losses in Fort Myers, Florida over each of the last two seasons.

FGCU is led by Dallion Johnson’s 15.2 points per game and 78 total three-pointers, while Keeshawn Kellman is averaging 12.5 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting an ASUN-best 61.3% from the field.

Kellman’s field-goal percentage helps lead an FGCU team that paces the ASUN and ranks 55th in the NCAA with a 47.6 field-goal percentage as a team.

From the Jump

Austin Peay State University is 2-2 against Florida Gulf Coast following a 73-67 last season in Fort Myers, Florida.

APSU is 1-0 all-time against FGCU in Clarksville, with the Govs’ last home game against the Eagles being a 61-59 victory during the 2022-23 season.

Austin Peay State University is tied for eighth in the ASUN standings and one game out of seventh place, currently resided by Stetson.

FGCU is one of four ASUN teams tied atop the standings at 9-3.



Keeshawn Kellman leads the ASUN with a 61.3 field-goal percentage and is second on the team with 12.5 points per game.



The Eagles are led by Dallion Johnson’s 15.2 points per game. He also is second in the ASUN and 12th nationally with 78 three-pointers.

