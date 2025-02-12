Austin Peay State University Celebrates National Girls & Women in Sports Day with LeadHer Events

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) Athletics, through its LeadHer initiative, celebrated National Girls and Women in Sports Day, February 5th, 2025, with a series of events designed to spotlight female student-athletes and introduce young girls in Clarksville to new opportunities in sports.

The celebration began with the inaugural youth clinic held in the practice gym at F&M Bank Arena. More than 200 local youth had the opportunity to learn from Austin Peay State University’s female student-athletes, who shared their expertise, provided hands-on coaching, and inspired the next generation of athletes.

Following the clinic, female student-athletes were honored during halftime of the men’s basketball game against North Alabama, alongside the LeadHer Advisory Board. The event also recognized several outstanding community members, including representatives from the APSU College of Arts and Letters (COAL) and military personnel.

Among those acknowledged was Chief Warrant Officer Two Jami Lynn Brown, a Clarksville native who has proudly served in the U.S. Army since 2007. Currently a Property Accounting Technician in the Warrant Officer Corps, Brown is assigned to the 1st Mobile Brigade Combat Team at Fort Campbell.

Dr. Sorenson from COAL also was honored for her dedication to education. A distinguished French professor, Dr. Sorenson has earned multiple teaching awards and was recently selected for a Fulbright Group Project in West Africa, where she helped expand global learning opportunities for students.

The festivities continued with the third-annual LeadHer Dinner, which brought together female student-athletes and supporters for an evening of insightful conversation. Johari Matthews, Vice President and Executive Director of ONE Community and the Tennessee Titans Foundation, served as the keynote speaker. In her fourth season with the Titans, Matthews shared her career journey and experiences in community engagement, encouraging attendees to embrace leadership roles in sports and beyond.

Kimberly Wiggins, a member of the LeadHer Advisory Board, emphasized the importance of supporting women in sports, saying “Being part of the LeadHer Advisory Board means creating opportunities and uplifting women in athletics. These events celebrate student-athletes and inspire young girls to pursue their goals with confidence.”

Gerald Harrison, APSU Vice President and Athletics Director reaffirmed Austin Peay State University’s commitment to empowering women in sports, stating, “At Austin Peay State University, we are dedicated to providing our female student-athletes with the resources and opportunities they need to succeed. Prioritizing female leadership within our athletics department is crucial to building a strong, inclusive program.”

APSU Athletics remains committed to providing opportunities for young girls and female student-athletes, ensuring they are empowered, supported, and celebrated as they strive for success both in athletics and beyond.

To learn more about LeadHer and how you can support Austin Peay State University Women’s Sports, visit LetsGoPeay.com/LeadHer.