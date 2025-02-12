City of Clarksville Launches Phase 2 of Rossview Road Improvements

Clarksville, TN – One of several transportation improvements to expect in the City of Clarksville this year is the Clarksville Street Department’s newest construction project, Rossview Road, Phase 2.

This project is a subsequent phase to the widening of Rossview Road between Cardinal Lane and Powell Road. The second phase includes additional widening of Rossview Road, beginning at Cardinal Lane, and ending just west of Keysburg Road.

The project also includes the realignment of Dunbar Cave Road.

“This phase of the project is important to help this growing part of our City navigate through the school zones, as well as commercial and residential areas,” said Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts.

“We hope to begin planning improvements on the remaining part of Rossview Road that lies in the City limits, soon,” Mayor Pitts said.

The shift will take place near Ross Farms Boulevard, and tie into a new, four-way signalized intersection at Cardinal Lane. This new traffic signal will enhance safety near the Rossview Schools Complex, and eliminate the offset intersection alignment between Cardinal Lane and Dunbar Cave Road.

The old section of Dunbar Cave Road will serve as a cul-de-sac, and will no longer connect to Rossview Road.

This road improvement project is scheduled to be completed by the end of this year.

It is another key component of the much broader, Citywide Mayor’s Transportation 2020+ master plan for highway and road improvements, safer intersections, better traffic signalizations, and new sidewalks throughout Clarksville.

To view the entire plan, visit www.clarksvilletn.gov/1043/Transportation-2020