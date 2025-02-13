APSU holds Third Annual Govs Go Pro Career Fair for Student-Athletes

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU)Athletics held its third annual Govs Go Pro Student-Athlete Career Fair on February 10th, 2025, at F&M Bank Arena, providing more than 150 junior and senior student-athletes the opportunity to connect with employers and explore post-graduation career paths.

The event featured 31 employers from Clarksville and Nashville, including Fortera Credit Union, CDE Lightband, Vanderbilt Hospital, the Nashville Predators/Sabertooth Sports & Entertainment, and others. Representatives from APSU’s College of Graduate Studies and Lipscomb University’s Pfeffer Graduate School of Business also attended to discuss graduate school opportunities.

Student-athletes participated in mock interviews to enhance their professional skills and had the chance to take professional headshots to support their career development.

“This event gave me the opportunity to network with different companies, and I even did a mock interview to practice my interview skills for after I graduate,” said Busiwa Asinga, a graduate student-athlete on the APSU track and field team. “I’m really grateful for this opportunity and APSU’s investment in me – not just while I am a student-athlete, but even after I graduate.”

The Govs Go Pro Career Fair is a testament to APSU’s commitment to the ‘Total Gov Concept,’ ensuring student-athletes leave Austin Peay prepared for their next steps – whether that be a career, graduate school, or continuing their sport. During the 2023-2024 academic year, APSU achieved an 85% placement rate for its graduating student-athletes.

“Athletes bring a strong work ethic, leadership, and the ability to perform under pressure – qualities that translate well into the professional world,” said APSU Vice President and Athletics Director Gerald Harrison. “At Austin Peay State University, we are committed to developing champions, not just in competition, but in life. Events like Govs Go Pro help ensure our student-athletes are set up for success after graduation.”

If you are interested in hiring a student-athlete or participating in APSU Athletics Career Services, please contact Niesha Campbell at campbelln@apsu.edu