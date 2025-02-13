February Fun Facts, 2025

Written by Linda Austin

Clarksville, TN – February gets its name from the Latin word “februum,” meaning purification, tied to an ancient Roman festival of cleansing.

February was the last month added to the Roman calendar.

The celebration of Valentine’s Day on February 14th dates back to ancient Roman traditions and the martyrdom of St. Valentine.

February is Black History Month, dedicated to recognizing and celebrating great achievements and important contributions of African Americans in American history. February was specifically chosen to honor the birthdays of Frederick Douglass and Abraham Lincoln.

Groundhog Day is celebrated on February 2nd, this uniquely quirky American holiday has its roots from ancient European weather forecasting lore, except they used a badger to predict the weather. February 2nd is significant because it’s the halfway point between the winter solstice and spring equinox, which has spiritual significance.

Presidents’ Day is celebrated on the third Monday of February. It honors the birthdays of George Washington and Abraham Lincoln. All federal workers get the day off to celebrate by going shopping for household appliances, furniture, and new cars during the traditional President’s Day Sales.

February’s birthstone is amethyst, symbolizing peace, balance, purification, and inner strength.

Astrological Signs of people born in February are: Aquarius, January 20th – February

18th, and Pisces, February 19th – March 20h.

February is the only month that will sometimes lack a full moon.