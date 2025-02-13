Clarksville, TN – Italian Zuppa Toscana is a rich and hearty soup that combines bold flavors with comforting ingredients. This creamy delight starts with savory Italian sausage, browned to perfection, and crispy bacon, adding a smoky depth.

Aromatic onions and garlic enhance the broth, which is infused with tender slices of potatoes that soak up every bit of flavor. Fresh kale (or spinach for a milder touch) adds a pop of color and nutrition, while the velvety heavy cream brings everything together for a luscious, indulgent finish.

Served steaming hot, this soup is a satisfying blend of textures and tastes, perfect for warming up on a chilly day.

Italian Zuppa Toscana Soup Recipe

Ingredients:

1 lb Italian mild sausage

4 slices bacon, chopped

1 small onion diced

3 garlic cloves minced

4 cups chicken broth

3 cups kale chopped (or spinach for the kale-averse)

3 medium potatoes thinly sliced

1 cup heavy cream

salt and pepper to taste

Instructions:

In a large pot, cook the sausage over medium heat until browned. Remove and set aside.

In the same pot, cook the bacon until crispy. Add the onion and garlic, cooking until fragrant.

Pour in chicken broth, scraping the bottom to deglaze. Add potatoes and bring to a boil.

Reduce heat and simmer until potatoes are tender (about 10 minutes).

Stir in cooked sausage, kale, and heavy cream. Simmer another 5 minutes.

Season with salt and pepper, serve hot and prepare for compliments.