APSU Men’s Basketball plays Stetson in High-Stakes Conference Clash at F&M Bank Arena

Austin Peay (11-15 | 6-7 ASUN) vs. Stetson (7-19 | 5-8 ASUN)

Saturday, February 15th, 2025 | 4:00pm CT

Clarksville, TN | F&M Bank Arena

Clarksville, TN – The last time the Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s basketball team and Stetson met on the hardwood, the Hatters claimed the 2024 Atlantic Sun Conference Championship, now, the two teams meet for the first time in Clarksville in a Saturday 4:00pm contest on Gary Mathews Court at F&M Bank Arena.

Austin Peay (11-15, 6-7 ASUN) is coming off its second-straight win following a 73-60 victory against Florida Gulf Coast. Five Governors reached double figures in the victory against the former ASUN leaders, led by Sai Witt’s 18 points and Isaac Haney’s first-career double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds.

The Governors shot a season-high 54.7% and 50% from the field and three-point range, respectively, in the win over the Eagles, while the five in double figures marked the first time the program had accomplished such since the ASUN opener against North Florida, January 2nd.

With the victory, head coach Corey Gipson also improved to eighth all-time in wins, surpassing APSU’s first-ever head coach Halbert Harvill (1929-30, 1933-36). Next up on the all-time wins list is Rob Bargatze’s 39 victories between 1979-83.

With five games remaining in the regular season, Austin Peay State University sits seventh in the ASUN standings for the 10-team 2025 ASUN Men’s Basketball Championship. The Governors would officially clinch a spot in the postseason with a win over the Hatters.

After beginning league play 5-3, Stetson (7-19, 5-8 ASUN) has dropped five-straight games and most recently fell at Lipscomb, 93-60, Thursday. The Hatters are ninth in ASUN standings.

From the Jump

Austin Peay State University is 1-4 all-time against Stetson, but has never faced the Hatters in Clarksville.

APSU boasts the fifth-best scoring defense in the ASUN, allowing 73.5 points per game.

Austin Peay State University’s 219 made three-pointers this season are the eighth-most in program history.

For the first time this season, the Governors have hit over 50% from the field in back-to-back games.



APSU is 3-0 when accomplishing such and 8-1 when shooting at least 45% from the field.



LJ Thomas has led the APSU Govs in assists each of the last four games where he has 28 assists on just seven turnovers.

