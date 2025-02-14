36.9 F
Clarksville
Friday, February 14, 2025
HomeSportsAPSU Men’s Tennis Faces Chattanooga in Weekend Showdown
Sports

APSU Men’s Tennis Faces Chattanooga in Weekend Showdown

News Staff
By News Staff
Austin Peay State University Men's Tennis Prepares for Tough Road Test Versus Chattanooga. (APSU Sports Information)
Austin Peay State University Men's Tennis Prepares for Tough Road Test Versus Chattanooga. (APSU Sports Information)

APSU Men's TennisClarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis team faces instate opponent Chattanooga in a Saturday 12:00pm CT match at the Strang-Voges Tennis Center. 

Austin Peay (2-2) enters Saturday’s match after a 5-2 win against Oakland City and a 7-0 win against Brescia on February 8th. 

Chattanooga (2-5) most recently took a 5-2 win against Eastern Kentucky on February 8th. 

This will be the 19th all-time meeting of the Govs and the Mocs, with UTC leading the series, 12-6. 

For news and updates throughout the Governors’ season, follow the Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team on X (@GovsMTN) and Instagram (@GovsTennis) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.  

Previous article
Austin Peay State University Women’s Tennis Takes Commanding 7-0 Victory Over Belmont
Next article
Clarksville Gas and Water Department plans Burch Road water outage for fire hydrant repair
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2024 Clarksville Online

Clarksville Online - Clarksville News, Sports, Events and Information