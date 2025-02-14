APSU Men’s Tennis Faces Chattanooga in Weekend Showdown

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis team faces instate opponent Chattanooga in a Saturday 12:00pm CT match at the Strang-Voges Tennis Center.

Austin Peay (2-2) enters Saturday’s match after a 5-2 win against Oakland City and a 7-0 win against Brescia on February 8th.

Chattanooga (2-5) most recently took a 5-2 win against Eastern Kentucky on February 8th.

This will be the 19th all-time meeting of the Govs and the Mocs, with UTC leading the series, 12-6.

For news and updates throughout the Governors’ season, follow the Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team on X (@GovsMTN) and Instagram (@GovsTennis) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.