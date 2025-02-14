Austin Peay State University Softball Splits Opening Games Behind Explosive Offense at Whataburger Invitational

Stephenville, TX – Senior Kylie Campbell picked up five hits and reached base seven times, helping lead the Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team to a split doubleheader following a 10-9 loss to South Dakota State and a 6-4 victory against Tarleton State at the Whataburger Invitational, Friday, at the Tarleton State Softball Complex.

Game 1 – vs. South Dakota State

Austin Peay 9, South Dakota State 10

Campbell was Austin Peay State University’s (3-3) first baserunner of the evening. After being walked and stealing second, the Ninety Six, South Carolina native was brought in by a Brie Howard single for the day’s first run. After two more walks, the Governors tacked on another run to end the inning with a 2-0 advantage.

Campbell again scored for APSU, this time on a two-out, solo home run in the bottom of the second to extend the Govs’ advantage to 3-0.

South Dakota State (5-1) responded to the Govs’ early lead with a three-run homer in the top of the fourth to tie the game.

The Govs’ went the distance once again in the bottom of the frame, with Kiley Hinton going yard to drive in both herself and Kam Moore – who pinch ran for Katie Raper. But the fourth-inning scoring was not done yet for the Govs, as a two-RBI single by Macee Roberts extended the lead to a game-high four runs at 7-3.

The Jackrabbits used a three-run homer at the top of the fifth to make it a one-run game, and later took the lead, following two four-baggers at the top of the seventh.

The Govs cut into the late deficit after Brie Howard scored off an error by SDSU’s third baseman and a Raper home run. With the game-winning run at the plate, a ball lifted deep into center field was caught by the Jackrabbits, resulting in APSU’s loss.

Gov of Decision: Ashley Martin (L, 0-1)

Game 2 – at Tarleton State

Austin Peay 6, Tarleton State 4

After Raylon Roach led off Game 2 by reaching on a passed ball, Campbell drove her in on a triple to give Austin Peay (4-3) an early lead. Shelander then extended the lead with an RBI double down the right field line, but Tarleton State (5-2) took advantage of five first-inning walks to lead 3-2 heading into the second.

Following scoreless second and third innings, an RBI double by Raper was followed – two batters alter – by a scoring single by Kayleigh Roper to return the lead back in favor of APSU.

Two Govs again crossed the plate in the fifth courtesy of a two-RBI Sam Leski double.

Ashley Martin entered to pitch for Martin in the bottom of the sixth with one Texan on base. The Scottsburg, Indiana native went on to toss 1.1 scoreless innings to pick up her first save of the season and third of her APSU career.

Gov of Decision: Samantha Miener (W, 2-1)

Box Score Bullets

Austin Peay State University fell to 0-2 all-time against South Dakota State following Game 1’s one-run decision.

The Governors improved to 1-0 against Tarleton State following the teams’ first meeting.

With her home run against South Dakota State, Kiley Hinton became the first Governor with a home run in back-to-back games this season and is the first since Brie Howard had one against Bradley (3/11/24) and Ohio State (3/13/24) last season.

Kylie Campbell’s home run against the Jackrabbits was her first of the season, fifth of her career, and first since last season against IUPUI (3/2/24).

Kylie Campbell reached base safely on 7-of-8 plate appearances, becoming the first player to accomplish such in a single day since Lexi Osowski-Anderson in the 2022 season opener (2/11/22).

Sammie Shelander’s three-hit performance against SDSU was her first as a Gov and fourth of her career.

Ashley Martin had a season-high four strikeouts against SDSU, tied for her most since a nine-strikeout performance against Bellarmine (3/29/24) last season.

With her third strikeout against Tarleton State, Samantha Miener tallied the 100th of her career.

Kylie Campbell became just the eight player in program history with 10-plus triples in a career following hers in the top of the first inning against the Texans. Campbell needs just one more to move into a three-way tie for sixth all-time.

Ashley Martin picked up a save in the APSU Govs’ win over Tarleton State, it was her first since March 23rd, 2024 against Central Arkansas.

Follow #Team40 on Socials

For news and updates throughout the 2025 softball season, follow the Austin Peay State University softball team on X and Instagram (@GovsSB) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com for stories and schedule updates.