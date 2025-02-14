Austin Peay State University Women’s Basketball Set for Battle Central Arkansas at Farris Center

Austin Peay (10-14 | 5-8 ASUN) at Central Arkansas (18-6 | 12-1 ASUN)

Saturday, February 15th, 2025 | 1:00pm

Conway, AR | Farris Center | Radio: WAPX 91.9 FM

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball team continues its Atlantic Sun Conference road trip with a Saturday 1:00pm game against Central Arkansas at the Farris Center.

Austin Peay (10-14, 5-8 ASUN) most recently fell 57-70 at West Georgia. Anovia Sheals had a career high 22 points (10-16 FG) which surpassed her previous career high of 21 points set at Murray State on December 7th.

La’Nya Foster had 13 points in the loss and a team-high seven rebounds. She averages 7.0 rebounds per game, which ranks her seventh in the ASUN.

The Governors outscored the Wolves 46-36 in the paint. Those 46 paint points were the most from the Govs’ 50 against Murray State on December 9th, 2023.

Central Arkansas (18-6, 12-1 ASUN) clinched a spot in the ASUN tournament with their 76-65 win over Jacksonville on February 6th.

The Sugar Bears enter Saturday’s contest after a 73-52 win against North Alabama on February 12th at the Farris Center. Jade Upshaw is UCA’s leading scorer, averaging 15.9 points per game. She led Central Arkansas to the win over the Lions with her 23-point performance. Bree Stephens grabbed 11 boards in the win, averaging 6.3 rebounds per game.

This will be the ninth meeting between the Governors and the Sugar Bears, with the all-time series tied at 4-4.

The two teams’ last meeting was a 51-50 Sugar Bears win on January 25th at F&M Bank Arena. Foster (14), Sa’Mya Wyatt (12), and Jordan Boddie (10) saw double figures against the Sugar Bears, with Wyatt grabbing a team-high nine rebounds.

Broadcast Information

Radio: WAPX 91.9 FM (Dillon Walton)

All Austin Peay State University women’s basketball games are aired on WAPX 91.9 FM. Pregame begins 15 minutes before tip and can be heard online at LetsGoPeay.com.

TV: ESPN+

From The Jump

Austin Peay State University Sa’Mya Wyatt is second in the ASUN with her 57.6 field goal percentage. Her 137 made field-goals rank third.

La’Nya Foster is third in the ASUN with 32 blocks and third with 1.33 blocks per game.

Foster’s 39.9 field goal percentage and 7.0 rebounds per game rank seventh.

Foster leads the APSU Govs in rebounds (7.0), assists (2.5), blocks (1.3), and steals (1.6).

Wyatt’s 13.0 points per game and 57.6 field-goal percentage pace the Govs.

Briana Rivera leads with 22 three-pointers.

Anovia Sheals’ 72.0 free-throw percentage leads the Govs.

Head coach Brittany Young is 3-2 against the Sugar Bears.

About the Central Arkansas Sugar Bear

Their Head Coach: Tony Kemper is in his second season at the helm of UCA women’s basketball and is 38-18 in his time in Conway.

2024-25 Record: 18-6, 12-1 ASUN

2023-24 Record: 21-12, 11-5 ASUN

Last Season Result: Fell to Florida Gulf Coast, 76-47, in the ASUN Tournament Finals, March 16th.

Next Up For APSU Women’s Basketball

The Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team welcomes Queens to F&M Bank Arena on Thursday, February 20th, in a 931 Thursday and Black History Game. Tip-off is set for 6:00pm.