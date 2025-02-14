Austin Peay State University Women’s Tennis Takes Commanding 7-0 Victory Over Belmont

Nashville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team took a 7-0 victory over Belmont Friday at the Ensworth Tennis Courts.

Asia Fontana and Elena Thiel got things started for Austin Peay State University, who took a 6-0 doubles victory against Libbie Hamilton and Sarah McElrath on court three. Luca Bohlen and Pauline Bruns secured the doubles point for the Governors with a 7-6 (7-4) win against Viktoria Kliimand and Hana Sokolovic on court two.

Sophia Baranov and Denise Torrealba fell 6-3 to Aly Getty and Anastasi Zholdakova on the first court.

The Governors won in straight sets in singles matches on courts one through six.

Next Up For APSU Women’s Tennis

The Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team is back in action on February 20th for a 4:30pm match against Middle Tennessee in Murfreesboro.

Results

Doubles

Singles

