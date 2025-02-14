Clarksville-Montgomery County area TDOT Work starting February 14th, 2024

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) in Montgomery County will be making intersection improvements on SR 112 / SR 76, which include grading, drainage, and construction of retaining walls.

Daily, 9:00am – 3:00pm, there will be temporary lane closures for utility relocation, grading, and drainage installation (MM 9.19 – 9.41 and MM 14.1 – 14.2).

Davidson County – I-24

Sign replacement.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be alternating lane closures on I-24 in both directions for flat sheet sign replacement (MM 28 – 40).



The resurfacing on I-24 near I-440 to near Haywood Lane.



Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be alternating lane closures on I-24 in both directions for striping (MM 53 – 57).

Davidson County – I-40

Bridge Repair.

Nightly, 9:00pm – 5:00am, there will be a single lane closure on I-40 westbound under 12th Avenue for bridge construction activities (MM 209). there may be double lane closures on I-40 westbound at various times for the work.

LOOK AHEAD: 2/17, there will be a 40-day lane shift on 12th Avenue over I-40 for repair work.

Survey, drilling, and drainage operations.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be double inside lane closures on I-40 in both directions and includes the I-24/I-40 interchange for survey, drain cleaning, drilling, and drainage structure inspection work (MM 212.4 – 216).

Davidson County and Cheatham County – I-24

Sensor installation.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be alternating lane closures on I-24 in both directions for Mainline Weigh In Motion Program sensor installation (MM 34 – 34.4).

Davidson County and Robertson County – I-65

Sign replacement.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be a rolling left lane closure on I-65 northbound for median wall sign replacement (MM 60 – 97).

Davidson County and Rutherford County – I-24

Survey, drilling, and drainage operations.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be double inside lane closures on I-24 in both directions for survey, drain cleaning, drilling, and drainage structure inspection work (MM 52 – 75.5).

Davidson County and Wilson County – I-40

Sign replacement.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be alternating lane closures on I-40 in both directions for flat sheet sign replacement (MM 195 – 236).

Dickson County – SR 46

The construction of a box beam bridge on SR 46 over Yellow Creek.

Daily, The bridge will be reduced to one lane in order to demo the existing structure and reconstruct the new bridge. Traffic will be controlled by temporary signals.

Humphreys County – I-40

Intelligent transportation system install.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 6:00am, there will be temporary right lane closures on I-40 eastbound for the installation of fiber across South Fork Blue Creek Bridge. One lane will always remain open (MM 134.4 – 136.4).

The repair of bridges on I-40 over Squeeze Bottom Road and Buffalo River Bridge.

Nightly, 7:00pm – 5:00am, there will be temporary lane closures on I-40 in both directions for roadway maintenance as needed. One lane will always remain open (MM 140 – 142).

Tennessee Department of Transportation

Motorists are encouraged to use caution and obey reduced speed limits in all TDOT work zones, regardless of lane closure activity. The contractors provide Information in this report to the Department of Transportation. Most work is weather-dependent and subject to change due to inclement weather.

