Clarksville, TN – A bowl of classic beef stew is the ultimate comfort food—rich, hearty, and packed with deep, savory flavors. Tender chunks of beef chuck, coated in a seasoned flour mix, are seared to golden perfection before simmering in a luscious broth infused with red wine, aromatic garlic, and sweet caramelized onions.

Carrots, potatoes, and celery soak up the bold flavors, becoming perfectly tender as the stew slowly simmers to perfection. A touch of tomato paste and fragrant thyme add layers of depth, while a single bay leaf imparts a subtle earthiness.

After hours of gentle bubbling, the beef melts in your mouth, and the thickened broth clings to every spoonful. Served steaming hot with crusty bread, this timeless dish is warm in every bite.

Classic Beef Stew

Ingredients:

2 lbs beef chuck cut into 1-inch cubes

3 tbsp flour

2 tbsp olive oil

1 large onion chopped

3 garlic cloves minced

4 cups beef broth

1 cup red wine (optional, but who skips wine?)

3 carrots sliced

2 potatoes diced

2 stalks celery sliced

2 tbsp tomato paste

1 tsp thyme

1 bay leaf

salt and pepper to taste

Instructions:

Toss beef cubes in flour with a pinch of salt and pepper. Heat oil in a large pot and sear beef in batches until browned. Remove and set aside.

In the same pot, sauté onions and garlic until fragrant. Add tomato paste and stir.

Pour in wine (or broth if skipping), scraping up browned bits. Return beef to the pot.

Add broth, carrots, potatoes, celery, thyme, and bay leaf. Bring to a boil.

Reduce heat, cover, and simmer for 1.5 to 2 hours until beef is tender.

Remove bay leaf, adjust seasoning, and serve with crusty bread.