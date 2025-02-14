Tennessee Titans Land Championship Architect Mike Borgonzi to Revamp Roster

Nashville, TN – On January 17th, 2025, Tennessee Titans controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk announced the hiring of former Kansas City Chiefs assistant general manager Mike Borgonzi as general manager to join president of football operations Chad Brinker and head coach Brian Callahan.

Together, the three are tasked with turning around a team that finished 3-14 in 2024. Armed with the first overall pick in this year’s NFL Draft and salary cap space to use in free agency, the work is already underway.

Mike Borgonzi Hired As General Manager

Mike Borgonzi became the 15th general manager in Titans/Oilers history after spending the last 16 seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs, including the last four years as assistant general manager. During Borgonzi’s time in Kansas City, he contributed to 12 playoff seasons and 10 AFC West titles (2010, 2016-24). Borgonzi helped construct a roster over a six-season span that won the AFC five times (2019-20, 2022-24) and captured three Super Bowl championships (2019, 2022-23).

As the assistant general manager from 2021 through 2024, he supervised and directed the college and professional scouting operations while closely supporting and advising Chiefs general manager Brett Veach with the club’s roster management and player acquisition via the NFL Draft, free agency, waiver claims and trades.

“Mike’s experience speaks for itself: he has been part of the core team that delivered (five) AFC championships and three Super Bowls over the past (six) seasons,” said Adams Strunk. “It’s the type of standard I want to build here in Tennessee. I know we have a lot of work ahead of us, and I’m excited for Mike to get started.”

“When we set out to find our next general manager, we were looking for someone who not only had a deep understanding of the game, but someone who had a clear vision for building a championship culture and a football team that would be successful year after year. Mike Borgonzi is exactly that person,” said Brinker. “He brings a unique combination of experience, leadership and strategic thinking that aligns with where we want to be and where we want to go as an organization. And throughout his career, Mike has consistently demonstrated the ability to evaluate talent, build strong rosters, and create an environment where players and coaches can thrive. We firmly believe he is the most well-rounded candidate for the job, and we have every confidence in his ability to lead us to success.”

Prior to his promotion to assistant general manager, Borgonzi served as director of football operations (2018-20), director of player personnel (2017), co-director of player personnel (2015-16), assistant director of pro scouting (2013-14), pro personnel scout (2011-12) and manager of football operations (2010). He joined the Chiefs in 2009 as the club’s college scouting administrator.

Additional Personnel Hires

In addition to Borgonzi, the Titans hired Dave Ziegler as assistant general manager and Reggie McKenzie as vice president/football advisor. Ziegler, who spent the 2024 season as senior personnel advisor for the New Orleans Saints, arrives in Tennessee with 15 years of NFL personnel experience. He served as general manager for the Las Vegas Raiders in 2022 and 2023.

McKenzie, who spent the past six seasons (2019–24) with the Miami Dolphins as senior personnel executive, returns to his home state, where he was raised in Knoxville and played linebacker at the University of Tennessee. After a seven-year professional playing career, McKenzie embarked upon a career working in NFL front offices that is now entering its 32nd campaign. He totaled 18 seasons (1994 – 2011) with the Green Bay Packers, rising in the ranks to director of football operations (2008- 11). In 2012, the Raiders hired McKenzie as general manager, a role he maintained for seven seasons (2012-18).

Coaching Changes

The coaching staff itself features several newcomers in 2025. Veteran coach Jim Fassel was hired as special teams coordinator, a title he has held since 2008, most recently holding the post with the Dallas Cowboys since 2020. Fassel was a longtime special teams coordinator for the St. Louis/Los Angeles Rams (2012-2019), and he served as the Rams’ head coach for three games in 2016.

In addition to his time with the Cowboys and Rams, Fassel headed up special teams with the Oakland Raiders from 2008-11. Fassel will bring with him Rayna Stewart as a special teams assistant. Stewart is a former Houston/Tennessee Oiler player and Titans assistant coach who most recently coached alongside Fassel in Dallas.

Travis Smith was hired as defensive run game coordinator. Smith joins the Tennessee Titans after spending three seasons (2022-24) as the defensive line coach for the Chicago Bears. Prior to joining the Bears, Smith spent 10 seasons (2012-21) with the Oakland/Las Vegas Raiders, serving in a number of roles, including assistant defensive line (2020-21), defensive quality control (2018-19, 2015-16), outside linebackers (2017), and defensive assistant (2012-14).

Tony Oden joins the staff as defensive passing game coordinator/cornerbacks coach. Oden, who brings 19 years of NFL coaching experience and an additional eight seasons in the college coaching ranks, has coached multiple Pro Bowl cornerbacks and safeties during his time in the league.

He spent the last four years (2021-24) with the New York Jets as senior defensive assistant/cornerbacks. In each of the last three seasons, the Jets ranked in the top 5 in defensive yards allowed, including 2024, where they ranked third in total yards allowed and fourth in passing yards allowed.

Returning to the staff in new roles, Lori Locust was promoted to defensive assistant and Luke Stocker was promoted to tight ends coach.

Offseason Timeline

On March 12th, the NFL’s 2025 League Year begins and Borgonzi will have his first major opportunity of the offseason to add outside talent to the roster. The date marks the beginning of unrestricted free agency for players whose contracts have expired, the start of the NFL’s trading period and requirement to be under the league’s 2025 salary cap. Teams can begin negotiating with certified agents of unrestricted free agents on March 10th, two days before the new league year.

In the meantime, scouting efforts related to the NFL Draft will be in full swing. The Titans currently own eight total picks, including the first overall selection in the draft, scheduled for April 24th-26th in Green Bay, Wis. The process leading up to the draft includes the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis (February 24th to March 3rd), college pro days and prospect visits to Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. In addition to these, the staff attended college All-Star games, where they were able to meet with players in attendance for the first time.



Callahan and the coaching staff will have their first up-close interaction with new and returning veterans when the offseason program begins in late April. Clubs are allowed to conduct a voluntary nine-week offseason program in three phases and may hold a mandatory minicamp during phase three, which is a four-week period that also includes a maximum of 10 days of organized team practice activities (OTAs). The offseason program concludes in June, and at that point, players will be off until training camp commences in July.