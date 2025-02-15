15 Tennessee Lady Vols Basketball Face Off Against Surging Ole Miss at Food City Center Sunday

#15 Tennessee (18-6 | 5-6 SEC) vs. Ole Miss (17-7 | 8-4 SEC)

Sunday, February 16th, 2025 | 11:00am CT / Noon ET

Knoxville, TN | Food City Center | TV: SEC Network

Knoxville, TN – No. 15/16 Tennessee women’s basketball (18-6, 5-6 SEC) plays its second foe in a three-game home stand, as RV/RV Ole Miss (17-7, 8-4 SEC) comes to Food City Center for an 11:00am (noon ET) battle on Sunday.

The Lady Vols and Rebels will meet in a contest that will be televised on SEC Network and carried on Lady Vol Network radio stations as well as audio-streamed on UTSports.com and SiriusXM Satellite Radio (Ch. 81). Tennessee is coming off a blowout of Auburn on Thursday night, claiming a 99-60 victory over the Tigers and giving the Big Orange its third win in its past four games.

The Lady Vols are led by redshirt sophomore guard Talaysia Cooper, a member of the John R. Wooden, Naismith and Ann Meyers Drysdale Player of the Year Watch Lists and the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Watch List. She puts up 17.2 ppg., 5.9 rpg., 3.3 apg. and 3.1 spg. while shooting 45 percent from the field. Cooper has 10 20+ scoring efforts this season.

Also averaging double figures are junior guard Ruby Whitehorn (13.2 ppg.), fifth-year guard Jewel Spear (12.6 ppg.), junior forward Zee Spearman (11.5 ppg., 6.0 rpg.) and senior point guard Samara Spencer (10.4 ppg., 5.1 apg.).

Ole Miss enters Sunday’s contest having won four of its last five games, including an 89-50 romp at Arkansas on Thursday night and a 66-57 home upset of No. 8 Kentucky on Monday night. The Rebels began SEC play 2-2 but are 6-2 over their last eight games. They are paced in scoring by the quartet of Madison Scott (12.7), Sira Thienou (11.7), Kennedy Todd-Williams (11.4) and Starr Jacobs (11.2).

Broadcast Details

Eric Frede (play-by-play) and Christy Thomaskutty (analyst) will have the call for SEC Network.

All of the games included in the ESPN package (ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU) will be available through WatchESPN, accessible online at WatchESPN.com, on smartphones and tablets via the WatchESPN app, and streamed on televisions through Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox 360 or Xbox One to fans who receive their video subscription from an affiliated provider.

The contest also can be heard on Lady Vol Network stations and by audio stream, with Brian Rice providing play-by-play and Jay Lifford serving as studio host.

A link to the live audio stream can be found on the Hoops Central page or the schedule on UTSports.com.



For a list of Lady Vol Network affiliates, please click the Fans tab at the top of UTSports.com, select Vol Network and then click on the Vol Network Affiliates tab.



Air-time generally occurs 30 minutes prior to tip-off.



The Lady Vol Network broadcast also will be available via SiriusXM Satellite Radio channel 81.

Parking, Traffic Flow, Entry Alerts

Fans coming to campus looking to purchase basketball parking will do so on-site with a credit card.

Those parking in the G-10 garage are requested to enter from Neyland Drive.

There is free public parking on the Ag Campus and a free shuttle to and from there for fans. All shuttles are fully accessible for those with disabilities.

The shuttle location on the Ag campus is on River Drive near the Brehm Animal Sciences Bldg. and across from the CF lot. Visit https://parking.utk.edu/parking/special-events/athletic/ for maps and more information.

Shuttles begin two hours prior to tip-off. Return shuttles run one hour postgame or until the Food City Center is cleared.

Accessible shuttle loading and unloading for those with disabilities is located next to Arena Dining.

For regular shuttles, the unloading and loading areas near Food City Center will be as follows: Prior to the game, regular shuttles will unload at Chamique Holdsclaw and Lake Loudoun Boulevard. After the game, regular shuttles will load at Lake Loudoun Blvd and Phillip Fulmer Way.

All tickets and Tennessee Fund parking passes are digital.

Fans will again see walk-through metal detectors outside of all Food City Center entrances.

Gates typically open one hour before tip for women’s games. Changes for large crowds will be announced publicly.

Phillip Fulmer Way Closure Information

Due to the resumption of construction and upgrades to Neyland Stadium, basketball fans and media members should be advised of immediate changes to normal traffic patterns on Phillip Fulmer Way and Peyton Manning Pass during the rest of the 2024-25 season.

Phillip Fulmer Way from G-10 garage to Neyland Stadium Gate 21 vicinity is now closed.

The G-10 garage will not be accessible southbound on Phillip Fulmer Way.

Phillip Fulmer Way will be closed to southbound traffic at Middle Drive, and it will not be accessible via Peyton Manning Pass.



For events at Food City Center, G-10 and Staff 5 parking areas will be accessible via Lake Loudoun Boulevard, but it is strongly recommended that vehicles enter G-10 via Neyland Drive.



Lot G5/30 is only accessible from Lake Loudoun Boulevard.

Lady Vol Alumni Weekend

This is Lady Vol Alumni Weekend, and Tennessee will welcome back LVFLs as they return to Rocky Top.

Former Lady Vol manager Lillian “Nikki” Stewart (1999-2002) will be recognized Sunday as a “Hidden Figure” during UT’s Black History Month game.

Individually Speaking

COOP IN THE SPOTLIGHT: Guard Talaysia Cooper, who is on three POTY watch lists and the Naismith Defensive POTY watch list, leads UT in scoring (17.2 ppg.) and steals (3.1 spg.), hitting double figures in points 21 times, carding 10 efforts of 20+ points and notching 11 quarters where she scored 10 or more during that frame.

SPEAR FOR THREE: Jewel Spear is enjoying her best stretch of the year, averaging 14.3 ppg. in SEC play, hitting 35 of 70 three-point tries in league action (50 pct.) to run her overall total to 59 treys and average 2.68 treys per game to rank No. 2 in the league.

SMOOTH SAMARA: Samara Spencer (10.4 ppg.) ranks No. 12 nationally in assist/turnover ratio (2.80), is No. 32 in total assists (123), and is No. 35 in apg. (5.1) while ranking No. 40 in 3FG pct. (41.0) and No. 2 for Tennessee in 3FGs made (50).

GET A BUCKET, RUBY: Ruby Whitehorn is UT’s second-leading scorer at 13.2 ppg., tallying 10+ points in 15 of her past 18 games, including a season-high-tying 21 at #6/4 LSU.

ZEE COMING ON STRONG: Zee Spearman has scored 10+ 15 times, averages 11.5 ppg. and 6.0 rpg., and has hit 17 treys.

From A Team Perspective

PILING UP POINTS: The UT Lady Vols rank No. 2 nationally in scoring offense, generating 90.4 points per game. The lowest a Kim Caldwell team has ranked in ppg. is No. 4, where she was in 2023-24 (85.3) at Marshall.

UT RECORD FOR 3s: UT ranks No. 1 nationally for 3FGs made per game at 10.8 (259 total) and broke the old Lady Vol single-season record of 242 (37 games in 2010-11) in only 23 contests this season.

CRASHING O-BOARDS: UT is No. 2 in the nation in offensive rebounds per game at 18.3. It has twice reached 30+ this season.

TURNING OVER THE OPPOSITION: UT is No. 11 in turnovers forced per game (23.13) and No. 8 in T.O. margin (8.50). Auburn had 21 miscues on February 13th for the 15th 20+ T.O. game (7 were 30+) by a foe in 2024-25.

RACKING UP STEALS: UT is No. 14 nationally in steals per game (12.1). It now has 13 games of 10+ steals and 290 total in 24 games. It had 159 in 33 contests last year.

TENN-ACIOUS PRESS: Tennessee has prevented its foes from getting the ball over halfcourt in 10 seconds a total of 22 times in 24 games. UT forced only five violations the previous five years combined.

Inside The Numbers

UT 11TH IN NET: UT is 11th in the NET and has wins over No. 2 UConn, No. 27 Fla. St., No. 29 Iowa, No. 30 Richmond, No. 34 Miss. St., No. 51 Middle Tennessee and No 57 Auburn along with losses to No. 1 South Carolina, No. 3 Texas, No. 10 LSU (twice), No. 16 Oklahoma and No. 22 Vanderbilt.

STOUT SCHEDULE: UT’s itinerary is No. 12 on the NCAA Toughest Schedule report.

100 DIMES x 3 FOR SAM: Samara Spencer has dished 100+ assists (123) for the third straight season after putting up 154 in 2022-23 and 115 in 2023-24 at Arkansas.

WHITEHORN HITS 1K: Ruby Whitehorn has tallied 317 points in 2024-25 (13.2 ppg.) to combine with 711 over two seasons at Clemson and hit 1,028 for her career.

2,000/500+ STAT LINE: Jewel Spear now has 2,095 points and 507 rebounds, achieving a 2000/500+ career stat line. She is one of only four active SEC players to score 2,000 career points.

UNCOMMON 1,500/500/500 IN SIGHT: Samara Spencer has 1,618 pts., 495 rebs. and 488 assts., nearing a 1,500/500/500+ career stat line. Only five SEC women’s players have done that since 1991-92.

Looking Back At The Last Game

The No. 15/16 Tennessee women’s basketball team shot a season-high 55.7 percent from the field and scored its most points against an SEC foe in 14 years to roll past Auburn, 99-61, on Thursday night at Food City Center.

The Lady Vols (18-6, 5-6 SEC), who carded their highest output since a 110-45 home win over Alabama on Jan. 6, 2011, were led offensively by fifth-year guard Jewel Spear, who knocked down five three-pointers and finished with a team-high 17 points. The Big Orange had four others in double figures, including junior guard Ruby Whitehorn with 15, junior forward Zee Spearman with 14, redshirt freshman guard Kaniya Boyd with 11 and redshirt sophomore guard Talaysia Cooper with 10.

The Tigers (12-13, 3-9 SEC) were paced by DeYona Gaston, who recorded a double-double of 24 points and 12 rebounds. Yuting Deng chipped in 13 points, with 10 of those coming in the first quarter before the Lady Vols limited her to 1-of-4 shooting the rest of the way.

Postgame Notes vs. Auburn

A JEWEL SPEAR SPECIAL: Jewel Spear tallied 17 points against Auburn on Thursday night, connecting on five of eight three-point attempts for her fourth game of 5+ treys this season. The fifth-year guard also finished with four assists, three rebounds and a pair of steals. Spear has carded 14 games thus far with 10 or more points, running her total to 108 for her career. The Colony, Texas, native has logged three consecutive games of ten points or more, dating back to Feb. 6 against UConn.

BIG ORANGE PRESSURE: The Tennessee defense forced Auburn to turn the ball over a total of 21 times. Fifteen of the Lady Vols foes thus far have committed at least 20 miscues. The Tennessee press resulted in a 10-second violation, and the inbound play defense forced a five-second infraction. The Big Orange has harassed opponents into 22 10-second violations thus far. The 10-second call happened at the 7:46 mark in the third quarter. UT forced a season-most five violations against Western Carolina on November 26th.

TENNESSEE TREYS: Tennessee carded its 15th performance in 2024-25 with ten or more three-pointers in a single contest, knocking down 14 against Auburn. The 14 threes tie for sixth place in program history. Previously, UT also was first with 30 vs. N.C. Central, tied for third with 15 makes vs. Middle Tennessee and tied for sixth with 14 vs. Liberty and Tulsa. The Lady Vols have surpassed the previous school best of six for most games with double-digit three-pointer production.

HIGHEST FIELD GOAL PERCENTAGE OF THE SEASON: Tennessee tallied its highest field goal percentage of the season, shooting 55.7 percent versus Auburn. The previous best was 53.0 vs. Winthrop on December 29th. The Lady Vols made 39 of 70 field goal attempts and bottomed 14 three-pointers. The Big Orange fired off a 73.3-percent showing in the second quarter and a 64.7-percent result in the final stanza. Ruby Whitehorn led the crew in field goals, sinking seven of 11, while Zee Spearman was six of eight and Jewel Spear five of nine, including a 5-of-8 night from the arc.

UT/UM Series Notes

Tennessee leads the all-time series vs. Ole Miss by a 52-9 count and enters this game having won eight of the past nine meetings.

UT is 24-2 in games played in Knoxville, 22-5 in Oxford and 6-2 at neutral sites.

Tennessee has won 36 of the last 39 meetings with Ole Miss, and the Lady Vols have won 21 straight over the Rebels in Knoxville, with the last UM victory (69-65) on Jan. 31, 1987, in Stokely Athletics Center.

The Lady Vols have not scored more than 77 points vs. Ole Miss since the 2019-20 season.

Last season in Oxford, the Rebels reached 80 points in regulation in the series for the first time since 1986, which was an 83-78 UM win.

A Look At The Rebels

Ole Miss features four players averaging double figures in points, including Madison Scott (12.7), Sira Thienou (11.7), Kennedy Todd-Williams (11.4) and Starr Jacobs (11.2).

The Rebels force 21.58 turnovers per game and grab 11.7 steals per game to rank No. 17 nationally in each.

Ole Miss holds opponents to 39.3 percent shooting from the field and 54.42 points per contest.

About Ole Miss Head Coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin



Yolett McPhee-McCuin is in her seventh season as head coach of the Rebels and has compiled a 120-91 record at Ole Miss. She is 214-154 overall in 12 years.

She guided the Rebels to their 20th NCAA Tournament appearance last season and directed them to the program’s 11th Sweet 16 the year before.

“Coach Yo” led UM to a runner-up finish in the WNIT in 2020-21 despite placing 11th in the SEC.

UM’s Last Game

Ole Miss used a balanced scoring attack to throttle Arkansas in Fayetteville, 89-50, on Thursday night.

Tameiya Sadler led the way with 17 points, followed by KK Deans with 15, Kennedy Todd Williams with 10 and Madison Scott with a 10-point, 11-rebound double-double.

The Rebels shot 49.3 percent for the evening, including 10-of-21 accuracy (47.6) from the three-point arc, and had a 44-26 points-in-the-paint margin.

Last Time Tennessee Face Ole Miss

The Lady Vols dropped a heartbreaker on January 28th, 2024, in a game that featured nine lead changes and five ties, with the Rebels taking an 80-75 victory in The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss.

Senior Jewel Spear was the game’s top scorer, pouring in a season-high 30 points for Tennessee (12-7, 5-2 SEC) on 64.7 percent shooting from the floor. Fifth-year senior Rickea Jackson also was in double digits with 15 points and six rebounds on the day.

Ole Miss (15-5, 5-2 SEC) was led by Marquesha Davis with 25 points. Madison Scott managed a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds, and Kharyssa Richardson and Kennedy Todd-Williams were also in double figures with 21 and 11, respectively.

Last Time Tennessee Played Ole Miss In Knoxville

Tennessee utilized solid defense and timely buckets to secure a 65-51 home court win over Ole Miss on February 2nd, 2023, to improve to 9-1 in SEC play.

Jordan Horston was the game’s top scorer with 20 points, adding seven rebounds and five assists. Rickea Jackson was also in double digits for UT (17-8, 9-1 SEC) with 16.

Angel Baker and Marquesha Davis led UM (18-5, 7-3 SEC) with 14 and 11 points, respectively, as Tennessee held the Rebels to their lowest point production of the season. The 51 points by Ole Miss also represents the fewest surrendered by UT in league play and the second fewest of the season behind the 39 they allowed Chattanooga on December 6th.

Next Up For UT Women’s Basketball

Next on the schedule for the Tennessee Lady Vols basketball team is a 5:30pm CT (6:30pm ET) matchup with #21/20 Alabama on Thursday at Food City Center, completing a three-game home stand.

The contest will be streamed by SECN+ and also will be broadcast on Lady Vol Network radio stations statewide and via audio stream on UTSports.com.