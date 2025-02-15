APSU Men’s Tennis Struggles in Chattanooga, Fall 7-0

Chattanooga, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis team dropped a 7-0 match to Chattanooga Saturday at the Strang-Voges Tennis Center.

Austin Peay (2-3) failed to secure the early doubles point with losses on courts one through three. Aeneas Schaub and Stoa Minami fell 7-5 to Jakub Jupa and Gabriel Castillo. Cortland Grove and Kristof Kincses defeated Tom Bolton and Glen Arnett, 7-5, as Giovanni Becchis and Bodi van Galen fell 6-3 to Ryan Mudre and Jaxon Lamb.

The Governors fell in straight sets in singles matches on courts one through five. Lucas Ranciero took his match against Ethan Carr to three sets but ultimately lost 6-2, 7-6 (7-4) on court six.

Next Up For APSU Men’s Tennis

The Austin Peay State University men’s tennis are back in action on February 22nd as they face Alabama A&M in Bowling Green, KY.

