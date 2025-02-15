APSU Men’s Tennis Struggles in Chattanooga, Fall 7-0

51.1 F
Clarksville
Saturday, February 15, 2025
Sports

News Staff
Austin Peay State University Men’s Tennis Shut Out by Chattanooga on the Road. (Robert Smith, APSU Sports Information)
APSU Men's TennisChattanooga, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis team dropped a 7-0 match to Chattanooga Saturday at the Strang-Voges Tennis Center. 

Austin Peay (2-3) failed to secure the early doubles point with losses on courts one through three. Aeneas Schaub and Stoa Minami fell 7-5 to Jakub Jupa and Gabriel Castillo. Cortland Grove and Kristof Kincses defeated Tom Bolton and Glen Arnett, 7-5, as Giovanni Becchis and Bodi van Galen fell 6-3 to Ryan Mudre and Jaxon Lamb.

The Governors fell in straight sets in singles matches on courts one through five. Lucas Ranciero took his match against Ethan Carr to three sets but ultimately lost 6-2, 7-6 (7-4) on court six. 

Next Up For APSU Men’s Tennis

The Austin Peay State University men’s tennis are back in action on February 22nd as they face Alabama A&M in Bowling Green, KY. 

Results

Doubles

  1. Jakub Jupa/Gabriel Castillo def. Aeneas Schaub/Sota Minami, 7-5
  2. Cortland Grove/Kristof Kincses def. Tom Bolton/Glen Arnett, 7-5
  3. Ryan Mudre/Jaxon Lamb def. Giovanni Becchis/Bodi van Galen, 6-3

Singles

  1. Gabriel Castillo def. Giovanni Becchis, 6-1, 6-2
  2. Ryan Mudre def. Sota Minami, 6-3, 6-3
  3. Cortland Grove def. Tom Bolton, 6-1, 6-4
  4. Matej Laibl def. Glen Arnett, 6-0, 6-4
  5. Kristof Kincses def. Javier Tortajada, 6-2, 6-2
  6. Ethan Carr def. Lucas Ranciero, 6-2, 7-6 (7-4)

For news and updates throughout the Governors’ season, follow the Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team on X (@GovsMTN) and Instagram (@GovsTennis) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.  

Austin Peay State University Baseball’s Late Push Falls Short in 9-6 Loss to New Mexcio
