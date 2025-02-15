Austin Peay State University Men’s Basketball Drains Threes, Secures Big Win Over Stetson

Clarksville, TN – Isaac Haney and LJ Thomas combined for 40 points in the Austin Peay State University men’s basketball (APSU) 76-63 Atlantic Sun Conference victory against Stetson, Saturday, on Gary Mathews Court at F&M Bank Arena.

Austin Peay (12-15, 7-7 ASUN) shot 50% from both the field and three-point range – the third-straight game hitting at least half their shots from the floor and second from three-point range – to secure their third-straight victory.

A quartet of Governors reached double figures led by Thomas’ 22 points and Haney’s 18 off six makes from three.

Haney’s first triple of the afternoon set an early tone for the Governors, whose first four makes came from distance, helping them jump out to a 20-7 advantage in the opening six-and-a-half minutes.

After a Thomas layup midway through the period extended the lead to 14 points, a five-minute, 17-7 Stetson run cut the lead to four. Sai Witt converted a three-point play with 1:04 remaining in the half for the period’s final points.

After exchanging early buckets to begin the final 20 minutes of play, Thomas and Haney scored 11 of the Govs’ 13 points between 15:50-11:07 to help APSU build an 11-point lead to maintain a double-digit lead that was only cut to as few as nine points for the remained of the contest.

Box Score Bullets

Austin Peay State University improved to 2-4 all-time against Stetson and 1-0 against the Hatters in Clarksville.

LJ Thomas led the Governors in scoring for the ninth time with his seventh 20-point performance. His 22 points are his most since scoring 23 against North Florida.

With his 18 points, Isaac Haney now has scored in double figures in four-straight games and eight of the Govs’ last nine contests.

Austin Peay State University has shot at least 50% from the field in three-straight games since last season (February 3rd-10th, 2024). It also is tied for the longest since a four-game stretch during the 2018-19 season

The Governors are on their second three-game winning streak of the season and first since the opening trio of contests to open the 2024-25 campaign.

Next Up For APSU Men’s Basketball

The Austin Peay State University men’s basketball team again heads the Bluegrass State for a Tuesday 5:30pm CT contest against Bellarmine to begin the penultimate week of the regular season. After facing the Knights, the Govs head to Charlotte for a Thursday 6:00pm clash with Queens.