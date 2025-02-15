Clarksville Roads Impacted by High Water—Drivers Urged to Use Caution

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) urges motorists to exercise caution while traveling in inclement weather, as heavy rainfall has caused rising water in low-lying areas. Flooded roadways present a serious hazard, and conditions can change rapidly.

Please drive carefully, reduce your speed, and keep an eye out for potential flash flooding. Never attempt to cross large areas of standing water, as it may be deeper or more dangerous than it appears.

If you encounter flooded roads, please turn around.

Currently, several roads are closed or blocked due to flooding: