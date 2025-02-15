45.8 F
Clarksville
Saturday, February 15, 2025
HomeNewsClarksville Roads Impacted by High Water—Drivers Urged to Use Caution
News

Clarksville Roads Impacted by High Water—Drivers Urged to Use Caution

News Staff
By News Staff
Police Warn of Rising Water—Motorists Advised to Turn Around
Police Warn of Rising Water—Motorists Advised to Turn Around

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) urges motorists to exercise caution while traveling in inclement weather, as heavy rainfall has caused rising water in low-lying areas. Flooded roadways present a serious hazard, and conditions can change rapidly.

Please drive carefully, reduce your speed, and keep an eye out for potential flash flooding.  Never attempt to cross large areas of standing water, as it may be deeper or more dangerous than it appears. 

If you encounter flooded roads, please turn around.  

Currently, several roads are closed or blocked due to flooding:

  •  Trenton Road near Hayes Street.

  • Madison Street at Porters Bluff/Golf Club Lane.

  • Crossland Avenue at Richardson Street.

Previous article
Austin Peay State University Softball Splits Opening Games Behind Explosive Offense at Whataburger Invitational
Next article
Clarksville’s Customs House Museum March 2025 Exhibits, Activities
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2024 Clarksville Online

Clarksville Online - Clarksville News, Sports, Events and Information