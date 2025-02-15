Marsha Blackburn Details New Report Documenting Crimes Committed by Illegal Aliens in Tennessee During President Joe Biden’s Final Months

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) delivered remarks on the Senate floor about the Tennessee District Attorneys General Conference’s report documenting the widespread migrant crime in Tennessee that occurred during the final months of the Joe Biden-Kamala Harris administration.

In the final three months of 2024, thousands of illegal aliens in Tennessee were charged with driving under the influence, domestic and aggravated assault, child abuse, rape, vehicular homicide, murder, and other heinous crimes.

Remarks As Prepared

Since President Donald Trump Took Office, Migrant Encounters Are Down 87% at Southern Border

In just his first weeks back in the Oval Office, President Donald J. Trump has taken strong action to secure our border. Through executive actions alone, the President has restored the successful Remain-in-Mexico policy, restarted border wall construction, ended catch-and-release, sent troops to the southern border, conducted deportations, and done so much more to Make America Safe Again. Already, we’re seeing incredible results.

In operations across the country, Immigration and Customs Enforcement has arrested 11,000 criminal illegal aliens, including many violent offenders and gang members. Since Inauguration Day, meanwhile, migrant encounters at the southern border have reportedly dropped 87 percent. To be certain, forceful efforts to secure our border are urgently needed.

For four years, former President Biden allowed more than 10 million illegal aliens to enter our country, including tens of thousands of convicted criminals and more than 1.7 million known “gotaways.” And for four years, Tennesseans and Americans across the country have suffered the tragic consequences, including rampant migrant crime.

New Report Documents Widespread Migrant Crime in Tennessee Under Biden

Recently, the Tennessee District Attorneys General Conference released a report documenting the widespread migrant crime in our state during the final months of the Biden administration. In many ways, the report confirms what we already know: During the Biden years, every town was a border town, and every state was a border state.

In just the final three months of 2024, there were a staggering 2,719 reports of illegal aliens being charged or convicted of 3,854 offenses in the State of Tennessee. Among them, the most common offense was driving under the influence, at 654 arrests. Shockingly, these offenses accounted for more than 13 percent of all DUI arrests statewide.

This problem is a big reason why, last year, my Republican colleagues and I introduced the Protect Our Communities From DUIs Act. This bill would automatically deport any illegal who is charged with driving under the influence.



Over the same period—from October to December last year—illegal aliens committed hundreds of violent, heinous crimes: 154 instances of domestic assault, 80 of aggravated assault, 21 of child abuse, 9 of statutory rape, 8 of sexual exploitation of a minor, 7 of vehicular homicide, 4 of murder, 3 of rape of a child, and on and on. Disturbingly, these numbers are likely an undercount: Only 73 of Tennessee’s 95 counties reported data to the District Attorneys General Conference.

Joe Biden’s Open Border Enabled Thousands of Crimes by Illegal Aliens in Tennessee

Under Joe Biden, national data showed that illegal aliens were pouring in from countries all over the world—and the Tennessee migrant crime report also reflects this. Across all the offenders, there were 92 unique countries of origin, from Mexico and Guatemala to Jamaica and Romania.

Here’s the bottom line: Because of Joe Biden’s open border, thousands of crimes were committed by thousands of criminal illegal aliens in the State of Tennessee over just a three-month span. And this is just one state. We know this is happening in communities across the country.

More than anything, the report underscores the importance of President Trump’s mass deportations, which are already underway. Thankfully, there are many ways for Congress to support these efforts. My CLEAR Act, for example, would ensure state and local law enforcement officials have the tools to help the federal government deport criminal illegal aliens.

This is crucial—especially when far-left leaders like Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson are refusing to turn over criminal illegal aliens to federal custody. Thankfully, Attorney General Bondi is suing these sanctuary cities for allowing criminal illegals—who have no right to be in our great nation—to harm Americans.

Blackburn Bills Would Allow Deportation of Illegal Aliens Convicted of Sex Crimes and Ensure Border States Have More Authority to Secure Their Borders

I’ve also introduced the Preventing Violence Against Women by Illegal Aliens Act, which would allow the deportation of illegal aliens convicted of sexual offenses or domestic violence. Any illegal alien who commits these heinous crimes should be removed from our country immediately.

And my CONTAINER Act would ensure that border states such as Texas have the legal authority to place temporary barriers on federal land to help stop the flow of traffickers, drugs, and criminals at the southern border. With help from states securing the border, ICE can direct more resources to deporting criminal illegals who are already in our country.

With thousands of criminal illegals residing in Tennessee and across the country, we should be using every resource at our disposal to remove them from our country. In many ways, these bills would help President Trump get the job done.