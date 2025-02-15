Mayor Joe Pitts Selects Ty Burdine to Lead Clarksville Police Department

Clarksville, TN – Charles Tyson (“Ty”) Burdine has been selected by Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts to serve as the next Chief of Police for the City of Clarksville.

Chief Burdine will succeed retiring Police Chief David Crockarell in the City’s top post overseeing law enforcement. Since July 2020, Chief Burdine has been serving in Chief Crockarell’s executive team as Deputy Chief of Police Operations.

The Clarksville City Council is scheduled to confirm his appointment in special called session on Tuesday, February 18th, 2025, at 4:30pm, in Council Chambers, 106 Public Square. From there, he will take the oath of office as Chief of Police on Friday, February 28th, 2025.

“Strength of character, vision, and integrity are all non-negotiable traits our City needs in the new Chief of Police,” Mayor Pitts said, “and Deputy Chief Ty Burdine has all three, and more.

“The women and men of the department, and those who will come after, deserve a leader who understands the department and their needs. Again, Deputy Chief Burdine is more than ready to assume command of the department and lead us into the next season of growth.

“He and his wife, Lesley, and their daughter, Lucy Jo, are invaluable members of the City family. We look forward to serving with Chief Burdine and welcome him as the 18th Chief of Police for the City of Clarksville,” Mayor Pitts said.

“I am humbled and honored to have been selected as the next Chief of Police,” Chief Burdine said, “and I am excited to continue to build upon the legacy of exceptional leadership of Chief David Crockarell and former Chief Al Ansley.”

Chief Burdine began his 27-year tenure with the Clarksville Police Department as a Patrol Officer, in July 1997, after completion of his Associate’s Degree in Criminal Justice from Walters State University, and its Regional Law Enforcement Training Academy.

He was promoted to Criminal Investigator in September 2001, where he served until 2007. During that time he was selected as a member of the Tactical Unit in which he served as an Operator, Marksman, and Team Leader, until being appointed Commander of the Unit, leading it from September 2009 – October 2011. During his time with the Tactical Unit, he was promoted to Patrol Sergeant in October 2007.

He was later appointed as Sergeant of the Professional Integrity Unit in January 2010, then to District Lieutenant in July 2013, and later, to Captain in June 2017 while he served as a District Captain and Captain of the Professional Integrity Unit. During this time he completed the esteemed and intensive Northwestern School of Police Staff and Command.

Chief Burdine became Deputy Chief of Police Operations in July 2020 while completing the prestigious Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) National Academy for Law Enforcement Leadership, and earned his Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice Administration from Columbia Southern University.

Since moving to Clarksville from his hometown of Morristown, Tennessee, in 1997 to join CPD, he has demonstrated a passion for serving others and teaching younger generations in Clarksville to do the same.

Outside of his work with the department, Chief Burdine actively serves as a volunteer youth leader at Hilldale Baptist Church where he and his family are members. Beyond serving in and with his church family, he has consistently served the Clarksville community as a soccer and basketball coach, volunteer, guest speaker, and mentor. He has proudly coached the 2011 Maroon Girls Team for the Clarksville Soccer Club for several years.

He has been married to his wife, Lesley Burdine, for 21 years. She is a longtime teacher at Rossview Middle School. The Burdines have a daughter, Lucy Jo.

Chief Burdine said he looks forward to building on the progress made at CPD over the past 20 years. “This progress was no accident. Rather, it is a result of our leadership’s consistent dedication to continuous growth and improvement through prioritizing quality staffing, integrity, fairness, accountability, and professionalism, which has helped improve the culture of our department and enabled us to earn trust, improve relations, and build partnerships in our community, which helps us better serve and protect it,” he said.

Deeply committed to the Clarksville community, CPD, and all of its members, Chief Burdine said he wants to lead an agency “that our employees and their families are proud to be part of.

“We will continue to commit to, and prioritize community engagement, officer wellness, youth outreach and proactive policing to build safer neighborhoods, safer roadways and provide support for those who need it most,” he said.