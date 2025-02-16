APSU Softball Sets Single-Season Grand Slam Record in Victory Over South Dakota State

Stephenville, TX – It took just 10 games for the Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team to set the single-season grand slam record, with Sam Leski firing the bases-loaded four-bagger in the Governors’ 9-4 victory against South Dakota State in the Whataburger Invitational, Sunday, at the Tarleton State Softball Complex.

Leski was one of eight Governors (7-3) with a hit in the win against South Dakota State (5-4). The Clearwater, Florida’s native paced the team with four RBI, while her fellow newcomer by way of Florida Gulf Coast, Kayleigh Raper, led the team with three hits in as many appearances to the plate.

For the third-straight game Raylon Roach and Kylie Campbell led the Govs off by reaching base. Sammie Shelander later drove both in on a two-RBI double to right field for the day’s first run.

The Jackrabbits cut into the Govs’ lead with a run in the bottom of the firs before tying the game two innings later on an bases-loaded walk. Despite leaving the bases loaded in the fourth, SDSU took its first lead on a two-run double.

Campbell and Macee Roberts led off the fifth inning with a hit by pitch and walk, respectively, with Campbell advancing to third after a Brie Howard deep hit to right field. Shelander then brought in a run, while Roberts scored off an SDSU fielder’s choice to tie the game after five innings of play.

A fly out by Roberts gave Austin Peay a 5-4 lead in the top of the sixth, while a Howard single and Shelander walk loaded the bases. Leski then emptied the bases with her third-straight going yard and fourth overall on the season.

Ashley Martin then posted back-to-back shutout innings to secure her first win of the season.

Gov of Decision: Ashley Martin (W, 1-0) – 3.1 IP, 2H, 0ER, 0R, 13BF

Box Score Bullets

Sam Leski’s grand slam was Austin Peay State University’s program record third of the season.

Sam Leski now has a home run in three-straight games.

Austin Peay State University earned its first win against South Dakota State, improving to 1-2 all-time against the Jackrabbits.

APSU’s seven wins through its first 10 games is its best start to a season since an 8-2 beginning to the 2022 season.

Ashley Martin earned her first win of the season. It is her first win since defeating North Alabama last season (5/3/24).

Kylie Campbell led the Governors with 10 hits, 10 runs, three doubles, three triples, and a .588 batting average at the Whataburger Invitational.

Sam Leski led Austin Peay State University with three home runs and 10 RBI over the weekend.

Follow #Team40 on Socials

For news and updates throughout the 2025 Austin Peay State University softball season, follow the Governors on X and Instagram (@GovsSB) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com for stories and schedule updates.

Next Up For APSU Softball

The Austin Peay State University softball team heads east for the Furman Classic, February 21st-23rd at Pepsi Stadium in Greenville, South Carolina. There, they’ll face Holy Cross (Game 1), host Furman (Game 2), Northern Iowa (Games 3 and 5) and Morehead State (Game 4).