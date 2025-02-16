Clarksville-Montgomery County Weather Forecast for February 16th–20th, 2025

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville-Montgomery County area is in for a chilly and wintry week, with temperatures struggling to rise above freezing and the potential for significant snowfall midweek.

The coldest temperatures are expected later in the week, with lows dipping into the single digits. Residents should be prepared for blustery winds, snow showers, and freezing conditions throughout the forecast period.

Sunday will be cloudy and cold, with a high near 35 degrees. A west-northwest wind of around 15 mph will make it feel even chillier, with gusts reaching up to 25 mph.

Sunday night will bring mostly cloudy skies and a low of around 20 degrees. Winds will shift to the northwest at 5 to 10 mph, with occasional gusts up to 20 mph.

Washington’s Birthday (Monday) will offer a slight break from the clouds, with mostly sunny skies and a high near 36 degrees. Winds will be light, shifting to calm conditions by the afternoon.

Monday night, we will see increasing clouds, with a low of around 23 degrees. Winds will be calm before shifting to a light north-northeast breeze in the evening.

It will remain mostly cloudy Tuesday, with temperatures barely reaching 35 degrees. A northeast wind of 5 to 10 mph will keep conditions brisk throughout the day.

Tuesday night will bring the potential for heavy snow showers, with a low of around 19 degrees. A north-northeast wind of 10 mph will accompany a 90% chance of precipitation, making for potentially hazardous travel conditions.

Wednesday will see lingering snow showers in the morning, with a 50% chance of precipitation before noon. The high will only reach 25 degrees, and a north wind at 10 mph—gusting up to 20 mph—will add to the cold.

Wednesday night will be bitterly cold, with mostly cloudy skies and a low of around 9 degrees. A north-northwest wind at 5 to 10 mph will keep the air feeling frigid.

Thursday will remain partly sunny but cold, with a high near 23 degrees. A light north-northwest breeze will persist throughout the day.

Thursday night will bring clear and brutally cold conditions, with a low dropping to around 7 degrees.

With the possibility of accumulating snow and dangerously cold temperatures, residents should stay prepared for winter weather conditions and monitor forecasts for any updates. Bundle up and stay safe!