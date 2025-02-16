Woodstock Neighborhood Submerged as Flash Floods Sweep Through Clarksville Area

Written by Jonathan Wheeler

Clarksville, TN – On Saturday, February 15th, going into the 16th, Clarksville and the surrounding area experienced flash floods from a storm cell pushing toward the East Coast. This storm cell, brought on by a warm front, created conditions that placed the region into a tornado watch late Saturday evening.

As the warm front passed overnight, cold temperatures and conditions followed. The northeastern side of Clarksville not only woke up to snow but flooding that required emergency first responding measures.

One such area is the neighborhood of Woodstock, located right off of Exit 1 in Clarksville, Tennessee. This neighborhood lies right on the border of Tennessee’s Montgomery County and next to Todd County in Kentucky. The region stretching along this portion of the Tennessee and Kentucky border generally deals with sinkholes and slight flooding.

However, flooding on this level doesn’t always occur. Overnight in this neighborhood, the water had reached levels that began entering homes. An emergency evacuation was placed to get stranded homeowners out of their flooded properties.

The homes along the southern end of North Woodstock Drive were all affected and required first responders on rafts to safely get them from the flooded area. Currently, Clarksville Fire Rescue (CFR) firefighters and Clarksville Police Department (CPD) officers have blocked off the area for safety and evaluation.

City of Clarksville workers are also seen in the surrounding neighborhood working on pumping out the water and other infrastructure issues happening in this area.

While floodwaters are expected to begin receding early next week, recovery efforts will take time, and lingering high water levels may persist in low-lying areas. Residents should remain cautious, assess infrastructure damage carefully, and prepare for a gradual return to normalcy in the days ahead.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) reports that the Cumberland River is expected to crest on Sunday, February 16th, at 6:00pm. Residents in affected areas are urged to take precautions, secure their belongings, and follow guidance from emergency management officials as the floodwaters continue to rise.

Photo Gallery