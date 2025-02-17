32.4 F
Clarksville
Monday, February 17, 2025
Amber Alert Issued for Missing 2-Year-Old Maria Linebaugh of Kingsport

Tennessee Bureau of InvestigationKingsport, TN – Authorities have issued a Tennessee Amber Alert for 2-year-old Maria Linebaugh, who was last seen the morning of February 16th, 2025, in the Bowater Drive area of Kingsport. The Kingsport Police Department, in coordination with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI), is urgently searching for the missing child.

Maria was last spotted wearing a blue long-sleeve shirt with a heart design, beige pants, and pink shoes. Law enforcement officials believe she may be in the company of 32-year-old Matthew Linebaugh, though further details regarding their relationship or circumstances surrounding her disappearance have not been disclosed.

The pair is suspected to be traveling in a silver 2010 Ford Crown Victoria, bearing Tennessee license plate BRF4966. Authorities are urging the public to be on the lookout for the vehicle and report any potential sightings immediately.

Given Maria’s young age, officials are treating this case with the utmost urgency. Amber Alerts are issued in cases where a child’s safety and well-being are believed to be at risk, and law enforcement is asking for the community’s help to bring Maria home safely.

Anyone who spots Maria, Matthew Linebaugh, or the suspect vehicle is urged to contact the Kingsport Police Department at 423.245.3822 or the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation at 1.800.TBI.FIND.

Stay tuned for updates as authorities continue their search.

