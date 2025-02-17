Austin Peay State University Welcomes Dr. Mitchell Cordova as New Provost and VP for Academic Affairs

Clarksville, TN – Dr. Mitchell Cordova, vice president and professor at Florida Gulf Coast University, has been named Austin Peay State University’s next provost and vice president for Academic Affairs, effective July 1st.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Cordova to the Austin Peay family,” said APSU President Mike Licari. “His extensive experience in academic affairs and student success makes him uniquely qualified to lead our mission and vision. Dr. Cordova’s proven track record of improving student outcomes, fostering innovation, and building partnerships aligns perfectly with our mission and vision for Austin Peay State University’s future.”

Cordova expressed enthusiasm about joining the university, highlighting its commitment to excellence and student success.

“I am honored and excited to join Austin Peay State University as the next provost and vice president for academic affairs,” Cordova said. “From the moment I became engaged with the APSU community, I was inspired by its unwavering commitment to academic excellence, student success, and innovation.

“I look forward to working alongside the esteemed faculty, dedicated staff and talented students to build on this strong foundation under President Licari’s leadership,” he added. “Together, we will continue to foster a dynamic learning environment that empowers students to achieve their highest potential and prepares them for meaningful contributions to our communities and beyond. I am excited to be a Governor and contribute to Austin Peay’s tradition of excellence and growth.”

Cordova brings over 27 years of higher education experience to APSU, including roles as a faculty member, department chair, dean, and cabinet-level vice president. As founding vice president of the Division of Student Success and Enrollment Management at Florida Gulf Coast University for 6 ½ years, he led significant improvements in student retention and graduation rates while overseeing record enrollment growth. Under his leadership, FGCU achieved a 23 percentage point increase in four-year graduation rates and launched initiatives supporting student success across Student Life, Academic Support, Career Readiness, Military & Veterans Student Success, and Enrollment Services.

As provost, Cordova will be the university’s chief academic officer, overseeing academic programs, faculty affairs and student success initiatives. He will play a crucial role in implementing APSU’s strategic plan, “Experience Austin Peay,” which focuses on student success, academic excellence and community engagement.

Cordova will succeed Dr. Maria Cronley, who announced last summer her decision to step down as provost and return to the faculty in the College of Business. Cronley has served as provost and vice president for academic affairs since 2020, leading the university through the COVID-19 pandemic and spearheading key academic initiatives.

Cordova earned his doctorate in biomechanics from the University of Toledo, his master’s in athletic training from Indiana State University, and his bachelor’s in athletic training from East Stroudsburg University. He is a fellow of the National Athletic Trainers Association, the American College of Sports Medicine, the Association of Schools of Advancing Health Professions, and a distinguished fellow of the National Academies of Practice.

Cordova also completed the Crisis Leadership in Higher Education certificate program at Harvard University’s Kennedy School of Government.

The university partnered with Storbeck Search, a national higher education search firm, to find the best candidate and hosted public forums with the finalists earlier this month.

“It’s a great day to welcome Dr. Cordova to Austin Peay State University,” said Dr. Leonard Clemons, vice president for Student Affairs, who led APSU’s search committee. “His experience and talents will be transformational for the ‘Austin Peay experience.’”

For more information about Austin Peay State University’s Office of Academic Affairs, visit apsu.edu/academic-affairs.