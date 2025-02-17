Clarksville Flood Update: Resources, Shelter, and Support for Our Neighbors

Clarksville, TN – Dear Neighbors,

This past weekend, Clarksville experienced devastating heavy rain, hail, and wind, resulting in widespread flooding and significant challenges for many in our community. Today, as the waters begin to recede and some roads reopen, we know that for many, the road to recovery is just beginning.

Full damage assessments can’t be made until the waters fully recede, but we are already working to connect residents with the resources they need.

The Red Cross has opened a shelter to assist those displaced from their homes at the Clarksville Seventh-Day Adventist Church. 1230 Northfield Drive, Clarksville, TN 37040. You can call 931.648.3314 if you have questions.

Clarksville Neighborhood & Community Service Department, Red Cross, United Way, YaiPAK, and Mosaic Church are available to support our residents and provide additional resources.

If your home was affected by the flood, please email me with your address, photos of the damage, and a brief description of your situation. This information will help us connect you with available resources and ensure that the city has an accurate assessment of impacted areas.

I am especially grateful to our Clarksville Fire Rescue (CFR) and the Clarksville Police Department (CPD). Their efforts kept our community as safe as possible during an incredibly difficult time.

Clarksville, we are stronger together. If you need assistance or know someone who does, please reach out. I am here to help connect you with the resources and support you need.

Stay safe,

Keri Lovato

Clarksville City Council, Ward 12