News

Clarksville Gas and Water Department reports Sadlersville Road and vicinity experiencing low water service pressure

Section of Sadlersville Road closed

News Staff
Low Water Pressure

Clarksville Gas and Water Department - CGWClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) reports low water service pressure is affecting Sadlersville Road between Port Royal Road and Head Road after utility crews repaired a water main leak on Sadlersville Road near the Port Royal Road intersection.

Road work is ongoing on Sadlersville Road and water pressure will be fully restored by approximately 10:00pm when the work is estimated to be finished.

About Clarksville Gas and Water

Clarksville Gas and Water Department South Service CenterClarksville Gas and Water is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water, and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees.

Natural gas service is also provided to Robertson and Cheatham counties in Tennessee, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky and to the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation.

CGW is also home to the City Engineering Office that provides expert design and support for water and sewer system capital improvement projects.

Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s main office is located at 2215 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee. The phone is 931.645.7400. Hours are 8:00am-4:30pm Monday-Friday.

For an emergency after hours, call 931.645.0116, 4:30pm-8:00am Weekends and Holidays.

For more information about Clarksville Gas and Water, visit their website at www.clarksvillegw.com

News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
