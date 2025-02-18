APSU’s College of STEM Plans Immersive Study Away Experience in Alaska

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) College of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) is spearheading an innovative educational initiative from Drs. Jackie Vogel and Catherine Haase to lead a mission to Alaska for a Wintermester Study Away.

This project aims to create transformative learning experiences by offering students short courses set against Alaska’s unique backdrop.

Over the holiday break, Vogel and Haase traveled to Alaska to lay the groundwork for their mission. They met with local leaders, gave academic presentations, and even made an appearance on a local NPR station. This trip has established strong community ties, ensuring a collaborative and culturally respectful approach to their upcoming classes in the area.

Vogel, the chair of the APSU Department of Mathematics and Statistics, is set to explore the rich mathematical traditions of the Inupiaq people.

“The Inupiaq numeral system is a culturally embedded, intuitive way of understanding mathematics,” she said. “Incorporating these concepts into our curriculum will broaden students’ perspectives and enhance their learning experiences.”

Vogel plans to collaborate with local educators and cultural leaders in Alaska, exploring how the Kaktovik numeral systems can be integrated into modern educational practices. Her initiative aims to enrich APSU’s curriculum by fostering a deeper connection between cultural knowledge and mathematical education, such as the math involved in totem poles, bead works and other cultural touchstones.

Meanwhile, Haase, a biology professor and principal investigator in the APSU Center of Excellence for Field Biology, will lead an immersive winter ecology course. Students will investigate the adaptive strategies of Alaskan wildlife, gaining a firsthand look at how these species thrive in subarctic conditions.

“Alaska is a natural classroom where students can observe ecological principles in action,” Haase said. “This experience is invaluable for connecting theoretical knowledge with practical application.”

Haase’s program will offer students the opportunity to engage in fieldwork, study animal behavior, and learn about the adaptations necessary for survival in extreme environments. By participating in these courses, students will gain critical field skills, boosting their academic and professional development.

Students who embark upon this journey will also be treated to guest lectures by local professionals. More information about these courses and how students can participate will be announced as it becomes available.

About the Austin Peay State University College of STEM

The Austin Peay State University (APSU) College of Science, Technology, Engineering & Mathematics (STEM) provides studies for students in the areas of agriculture, astronomy, aviation sciences, biology, chemistry, computer science, earth and environmental sciences, engineering physics, engineering technology, information technology, mathematics, medical laboratory sciences, radiologic sciences and physics. Our outstanding, discipline-based programs are student-centered and designed to prepare students for responsible positions at all levels of research, industry, education, medicine and government positions.