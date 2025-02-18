Blanchfield Army Community Hospital Limits Services February 19th Due to Hazardous Weather

Fort Campbell, KY – With the forecast of hazardous weather conditions, Blanchfield Army Community Hospital will operate with 24/7 emergency operations only, Wednesday, February 19th, 2025. The 24/7 operations include the Emergency Center, Labor and Delivery, Mother Baby, other supporting emergency services, and Inpatient services.

Scheduled routine in-person and virtual appointments for Wednesday, February 19th will be RESCHEDULED, unless your care team confirms your virtual appointment continues as scheduled.

Fort Campbell Dental Clinics will be closed on Wednesday, February 19th.