City of Clarksville to close offices Wednesday due to Weather

Clarksville, TN – City of Clarksville government offices will be closed Wednesday, February 19th, 2025, due to a Winter Storm Warning from the National Weather Service (NWS).

Potentially heavy snow is in the forecast for the Clarksville area, between Tuesday evening, February 18th, and Wednesday, February 19th, 2025.

Essential City public safety personnel will be on duty as usual and all essential City services will continue.

Residents are encouraged to stay indoors and limit travel in the case of winter weather conditions.

Clarksville Parks and Recreation

In response to incoming winter weather, Clarksville Parks and Recreation will be closing all facilities and parks on Wednesday.

The opening of parks and facilities will be reassessed as the situation evolves. All events and programs will be rescheduled and communication will be sent via email.

We appreciate your understanding as we prioritize the safety of our community and support essential road-clearing efforts.

For updates on closures, please download our mobile app.

City Court

The City Court Clerk’s office will be closed Wednesday.

More information concerning any court sessions, or hearings will be available at a later date. The City Court Clerk’s office will reach out to individuals with court dates set for Wednesday to reschedule those dates.

Such individuals may also call the City Court Clerk’s office to reschedule once City offices are reopened.

Clarksville Transit System

Clarksville Transit System (CTS) buses will begin operations at 6:00am along regular routes where possible, employing snow routes as needed.

For more information on hours and snow routes, riders can check the SPOT app or CTS Facebook.

Clarksville Gas and Water

Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) offices are closed due to the inclement weather and icy road conditions.

On-call personnel will be available to address gas, water and sewer emergencies during the closing. Customers should call the after-hours phone line, 931.645.0116, to report an emergency.

The following utility bill payment options are available 24 hours a day for customer convenience.

Utility Billing Line, 931.645.7400, pay-by-phone feature.

Online bill payment and account management, www.clarksvillegw.com.

Kiosk Pay Sites 111 Cunningham Lane, drive-up kiosk 2215 Madison St., drive-up kiosk 1599 Fort Campbell Blvd. 1801 Ashland City Road 2537 Wilma Rudolph Blvd. 3880 Trenton Road 2021 Wilma Rudolph Blvd. (CDE Lightband Office, drive-up kiosk)



Clarksville Gas and Water plans to reopen offices as soon as possible.

CDE Lightband

CDE Lightband offices will be open to the public during normal hours; however, customers are encouraged to conduct business via the website whenever possible.

Stay informed, Stay off the roads

Residents are advised to stay home if at all possible.

This is for the public’s safety, and it will also enable Public Safety personnel, the Clarksville Street Department, and other state and local road and utility crews to more-quickly and efficiently deploy personnel and equipment where they are needed.

Please be advised that, along state highways in Clarksville, the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) is responsible for snow and ice removal. TDOT has an updated policy of primarily clearing the slower traffic lanes of snow and ice during winter weather events.

Motorists are also asked to remove parked vehicles from streetsides in all Clarksville neighborhoods during this winter storm. This will allow for faster, more-efficient movement of Clarksville Street Department snow plows and salt trucks through the neighborhoods.

For those who must travel, publicly-accessible traffic cameras are available at several major intersections and can be used to assess travel routes. Traffic cameras can be viewed at www.clarksvilletn.gov/189/Traffic-Cameras

General updates regarding hours of operation will be sent to local media, and posted to both the City of Clarksville website and Facebook.